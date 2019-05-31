Purdue adds future non-conference games against FAU, pair of MAC teams in 2020s

Purdue is taking this future scheduling thing seriously as the school has just announced a trio of home non-conference games that will round out the Boilermakers’ slate all the way through 2026.
The school confirmed three additions on Friday — all at Ross-Ade Stadium — against Florida Atlantic on Sept. 24, 2022, against Ball State on Aug. 30, 2025 and against Miami (Ohio) on Sept. 18, 2027.
The 2022 date with the Owls will be the schools’ first ever meeting in football while the two MAC foes are somewhat regular opponents for the Boilermakers. Purdue holds an 8-0 mark against in-state foe Ball State (last meeting 2010) and are 9-3-1 against Miami (Ohio) in a series dating back to 1945.
The moves lock up Purdue’s entire schedule through 2025 and fill all of their non-conference slots through 2026. The Boilermakers will also play host to Indiana State in 2022 and travel to Syracuse, while the contest against Ball State complements games against UConn and at Notre Dame in 2025. The Irish will also be on the docket in 2027 in addition to the home game against the Redhawks.
Purdue opens their 2019 campaign at Nevada and also play host to TCU and Vanderbilt in the non-conference schedule this year for Jeff Brohm’s club.
Remember when it was a big deal for schools to receive $20 million a year in media rights from their conferences? At the Power 5 level, those days are long, long gone.
The conference on Friday announced it distributed $38.8 million to its 10 member schools for the 2018-19 athletic year, a new record. That’s a 6 percent increase from 2017-18 and a whopping 55 percent bump over the last five years.
While the figure itself is below that of the Big Ten and SEC, the gap isn’t necessarily a bad thing for the Big 12, for two reasons. First, the Big 12 doesn’t necessarily need as much revenue as the Big Ten and SEC, because 10 mouths aren’t as expensive to feed as 14. Second, unlike every other Power 5 conference, Big 12 schools do not pool their third-tier rights. Whereas each of the other conferences have or will have their own networks by the end of this summer (ACC Network launches in August), the Big 12’s schools control their own third-tier rights.
For a school like Texas, the Longhorn Network adds another $10 million or so onto the $38.8 million pile, allowing the Longhorns to keep pace with the Alabamas and the Michigans. Kansas has its side deal with ESPN+ for Jayhawk basketball games, while Oklahoma has its own quasi-network on Fox Sports.
Oh, and the $38.8 million figure isn’t the end point either.
Georgia linebacker Jaden Hunter is transferring to Western Kentucky, he announced on Friday.
A linebacker — who oddly and entertainingly donned the No. 88 — from Atlanta, Hunter signed with Georgia in 2017 and appeared in four games without recording a statistic. He saw action against Appalachian State and Missouri as a true freshman, and versus Austin Peay and Middle Tennessee as a sophomore. The new redshirt rule would have allowed Hunter to play 2019 as a redshirt sophomore had he returned to Athens.
Unfortunately, the biggest mark Hunter made in a Bulldog came in March, when he was arrested. His charges were extremely minor, to the point where you wonder why the arresting officer even bothered — driving with a suspended or revoked license, and stopping, standing or parking in a prohibited area.
But the arrests came at a poor time for Georgia; he was the second of six Bulldogs arrested in the month of March or early April.
In what may or may not have been related news, Hunter announced he was leaving Georgia in late April.
Bru McCoy is officially pulling a U-turn and appears headed back to the place where it all began.
The five-star recruit who already transferred from USC to Texas — all of four months ago — confirmed that he would be entering the transfer portal for a second time and is likely returning to the Trojans football team in the near future. McCoy provided a statement to 247Sports regarding the news, ending a week-long saga that saw him mull things over after experiencing a case of homesickness.
McCoy was originally one of the marquee recruits for USC during the early signing period, enrolling early as the highest-rated member of USC’s 2019 recruiting class. However, he eventually left the program not long after Kliff Kingsbury departed as offensive coordinator to join the Arizona Cardinals. The Southern California star made he way to Texas for spring practice before pulling his most recent 180.
Longhorns coach Tom Herman and quarterback Sam Ehlinger reportedly visited McCoy in Los Angeles earlier in the week to convince him to stay in Austin but such pleas apparently fell on deaf ears.
Now the only question that appears to be left is when McCoy might wind up re-enrolling at his next school — by all accounts that’s USC again — and what kind of eligibility he might have. While he’s technically transferred twice and you would think he would have to sit out a season before playing, we’re in uncharted territory and you never know what kind of waiver would get approved nowadays.
Something says this kind of back-and-forth will follow McCoy around no matter how well he plays on the field, but hopefully the young man at least has found where he’s comfortable at for the next several years.
Isaiah Zuber just needed more cowbell in his life.
The former Kansas State wide receiver confirmed on his Twitter account that he would be making the move to Starkvegas in 2019 to join Mississippi State as the program’s latest graduate transfer on offense.
Zuber was one of the Wildcats biggest threats in the passing game since arriving as a recruit out of Georgia. He played in every game the past three seasons as a speedy wideout and return man, ranking eighth in K-State history with 127 career receptions while also leading the Big 12 in punt-return average in 2018. He caught 52 passes for 619 yards and five touchdowns last season as well and provides a big boost to the Bulldogs passing attack that needed a jolt at receiver.
Interestingly, he and Mississippi State coaches and players are intimately familiar with each other considering the two schools played each other last year. Zuber recorded two catches for 11 yards in the meeting up in the Little Apple and the senior will face off against his old program in Week 3 this season as KSU ventures to Starkville for a return game.
Zuber joins ex-Penn State QB Tommy Stevens as a recent graduate transfer pickup for head coach Joe Moorhead. The program is also reportedly in the running for Clemson RB Tavien Feaster so the Bulldogs offense could look a lot different from what we saw even this past spring with so many additions from all over the college football map.