Purdue adds future non-conference games against FAU, pair of MAC teams in 2020s

Purdue is taking this future scheduling thing seriously as the school has just announced a trio of home non-conference games that will round out the Boilermakers’ slate all the way through 2026.

The school confirmed three additions on Friday — all at Ross-Ade Stadium — against Florida Atlantic on Sept. 24, 2022, against Ball State on Aug. 30, 2025 and against Miami (Ohio) on Sept. 18, 2027.

The 2022 date with the Owls will be the schools’ first ever meeting in football while the two MAC foes are somewhat regular opponents for the Boilermakers. Purdue holds an 8-0 mark against in-state foe Ball State (last meeting 2010) and are 9-3-1 against Miami (Ohio) in a series dating back to 1945.

The moves lock up Purdue’s entire schedule through 2025 and fill all of their non-conference slots through 2026. The Boilermakers will also play host to Indiana State in 2022 and travel to Syracuse, while the contest against Ball State complements games against UConn and at Notre Dame in 2025. The Irish will also be on the docket in 2027 in addition to the home game against the Redhawks.

Purdue opens their 2019 campaign at Nevada and also play host to TCU and Vanderbilt in the non-conference schedule this year for Jeff Brohm’s club.