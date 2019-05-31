USF’s Octavious Battle becomes latest QB to enter transfer database

And then there were three.
When USF exited spring practice earlier this offseason, Charlie Strong was carrying four scholarship quarterbacks on his Bulls roster. Thursday, that number was potentially pared by one as the Tampa Bay Times reported that Octavious Battle‘s name is now listed in the NCAA transfer database.
As a reminder, Battle could always remove his name from the portal and remain with the Bulls, although, more times than not, entering the database is a precursor to a transfer.
Battle was a three-star member of USF’s 2018 recruiting class. Only one signee on the offensive side of the ball, offensive lineman Sebastian Sainterling, was rated higher than the Atlanta, Ga., native.
As a true freshman, Battle took a redshirt. After (presumably) sitting out the 2019 season, the 6-2, 224-pound Battle would then have three years of eligibility to use if he moves on to another FBS program.
Scott Meyer (pictured, left) may have left Tuscaloosa, but he’s not leaving the SEC. Reportedly.
First reported by 247Sports.com, Meyer has decided to leave Alabama of the SEC West and transfer to the SEC East’s Vanderbilt. Matt Zenitz of al.com subsequently confirmed the initial report.
As Meyer graduated from Alabama earlier this month, the long-snapper will be eligible to play immediately for Vandy in 2019. The upcoming season will be the first of two years of eligibility Meyer has left to use.
Meyer, who began his time in Tuscaloosa as a walk-on, served as the Crimson Tide’s primary long-snapper in 2017 as a redshirt freshman before playing in just one game this past season.
As Chad Morris gets set to kick off his second summer at Arkansas, he’s added an experienced head coach to his extended Razorbacks football staff.
Thursday, Arkansas confirmed that Morris has hired Turner Gill to serve as the program’s Executive Director of Student-Athlete and Staff Development. Per the school’s release, “Gill will provide direct oversight for football student-athlete programming designed to foster leadership, personal accountability, social development, academic direction, self-identity and awareness along with emotional intelligence.”
“He will also provide guidance and development to the coaching and support staffs while engaging the Arkansas community and Razorbacks football alumni,” the school added.
“Adding someone with Turner’s experience and knowledge to our staff is going to provide a tremendous boost for our student-athletes and our staff,” Morris said. “From his time as a player at Nebraska to working in the NFL with the Green Bay Packers to serving as a head coach, he has so much to offer our athletes, coaches and staff. We’re excited for him to be a Razorback and have him help build our culture.”
After beginning his coaching career as a graduate assistant at his alma mater Nebraska, Gill served three separate stints as a head coach at the collegiate level — Buffalo (2006-09), Kansas (2010-11) and Liberty (2012-18).
A heart condition his wife has been dealing with for nearly three years prompted Gill to step down as the Flames’ head coach in December of last year.
“I am thrilled to become a part of the Razorback family,” Gill said. “When I retired from head coaching, I knew that I still wanted to be involved in athletics in some way. This job could not have been more perfect for what I believe I was called to do. It is a blessing to be able to work with student-athletes to prepare them for success both on and off the field, for the rest of their lives.”
When it comes to the curious case of one five-star 2019 signee, what we know for sure is that we don’t really know anything. At all.
For those who haven’t been keeping score at home: Five-star 2019 recruit Bru McCoy, who signed with USC in December, was reportedly mulling a transfer to Texas a month later… which was followed not long after by USC granting a release to McCoy from his National Letter of Intent so he would be free to move about the country… which was followed by McCoy signing with Texas in late January… which was followed by reports that surfaced Memorial Day that McCoy (pictured, No. 5) had told USC head coach Clay Helton that he had decided to leave Texas and return to USC.
Tuesday, it was reported that a “severe case of homesickness” had led to the California native’s uncertainty. That same day, another report surfaced that a UT contingent, headed by head coach Tom Herman, made the trek to the Golden State in an attempt to convince McCoy to stick to his commitment to the Longhorns. Thursday evening, one report indicated that those efforts had fallen short of the mark…
… although that report was followed by another a couple of hours later that indicated the initial report was inaccurate “as of right now.”
At some point in the next week or so, it’s expected there will be some resolution for all sides involved. Or not. One of the two.
McCoy was the highest-rated member of USC’s 2019 recruiting class, the only five-star prospect pulled in by Helton & Company this cycle. On 247Sports.com‘s composite board, McCoy was rated as the No. 1 athlete in the country; the No. 2 player at any position in the state of California; and the No. 9 player overall in this class.
South Carolina has been viewed as one of the frontrunners for the services of Tavien Feaster. An ACC school, however, has officially entered the fray.
According to 247Sports.com, Virginia Tech will play host to Feaster on an official visit that will begin Thursday. The website added Feaster’s focus appears to be on the Hokies and Gamecocks at the moment.
Late last month, and amidst rumors of a potential departure, Clemson confirmed that Feaster had entered the NCAA transfer database and was looking to continue his collegiate playing career at somewhere other than the home of the defending national champions. Since that move was confirmed, it has been reported that Power Five programs such as Alabama, Mississippi State, Oklahoma and Texas have already been in touch with the running back since he entered the portal. East Carolina has shown interest as well.
If he follows through with the transfer — the back has the option of pulling his name from the portal — Feaster would finish the Clemson portion of his playing career with 1,330 career rushing yards and 15 touchdowns on 222 carries, as well as 183 receiving yards and one touchdown on 23 receptions. The Spartanburg, SC, native, who ran for 11 yards on three carries in the Tigers’ title game win over the Crimson Tide, started 11 of the 41 games in which he appeared for the Tigers.
In the Tigers’ 63-9 win over the Gamecocks last season, Feaster ran for 63 yards and a touchdown on nine carries. In three career games against the SEC’s USC, The back carried the ball 21 times for 117 yards and a pair of scores. He also caught three passes for another 19 yards.
In one career game in the backfield against the Hokies, a 29-9 Tigers win in Blacksburg in September of 2017, Feaster scored a pair of touchdowns — one rushing, one receiving.
As a grad transfer, Feaster would be eligible to play immediately at another FBS school. The upcoming season will be the back’s final year of eligibility.