Big 12 distributes record $38.8 million

Remember when it was a big deal for schools to receive $20 million a year in media rights from their conferences? At the Power 5 level, those days are long, long gone.

The conference on Friday announced it distributed $38.8 million to its 10 member schools for the 2018-19 athletic year, a new record. That’s a 6 percent increase from 2017-18 and a whopping 55 percent bump over the last five years.

While the figure itself is below that of the Big Ten and SEC, the gap isn’t necessarily a bad thing for the Big 12, for two reasons. First, the Big 12 doesn’t necessarily need as much revenue as the Big Ten and SEC, because 10 mouths aren’t as expensive to feed as 14. Second, unlike every other Power 5 conference, Big 12 schools do not pool their third-tier rights. Whereas each of the other conferences have or will have their own networks by the end of this summer (ACC Network launches in August), the Big 12’s schools control their own third-tier rights.

For a school like Texas, the Longhorn Network adds another $10 million or so onto the $38.8 million pile, allowing the Longhorns to keep pace with the Alabamas and the Michigans. Kansas has its side deal with ESPN+ for Jayhawk basketball games, while Oklahoma has its own quasi-network on Fox Sports.

Oh, and the $38.8 million figure isn’t the end point either.