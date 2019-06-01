UCLA adds FCS grad transfer on defense

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The graduate transfer process has worked beautifully for Jason Harris, who turned a successful undergraduate career at Illinois State into a ticket to the grad school classrooms of UCLA and the stadiums of the Pac-12.

Harris, a 6-foot-5, 245-pound defensive end/outside linebacker, has committed to spend his final collegiate season at UCLA, picking the Bruins over Boston College and Liberty.

Shoutout to my dog for committing to UCLA. Crazy how things come full circle. Steallllll🤫🤫🤫 @harris_Jason95 pic.twitter.com/F70ojCUEsc — Scotty Miller (@MillerTime___10) May 31, 2019

“The culture they are continuing to build throughout the program is something I wanted to be part of,” Harris told Bruin Report Online. “There are a lot positive vibes from top to bottom.”

The son of Arizona State All-American Al Harris, Jason played in 31 games as an Illinois State Redbird, tallying 105 tackles with 4.5 sacks and 13.5 tackles for loss. He’ll be expected to bolster UCLA’s depth at the outside linebacker position.

“They want me to get after the quarterback for them and that’s what I plan to do,” he told BRO.