Chris Evans won’t play for Michigan in 2019

So much for that, it appears.

In February of this year, it was confirmed that Chris Evans was not a member of the Michigan football team “at this time” as the running back looked to get his academic house in order; it was thought at the time that Evans would rejoin the U-M team at some point before the upcoming season kicked off. Nearly four months later, however, Angelique Chengalis of the Detroit News has confirmed that Evans will not play at all in 2019 due to his unspecified academic issues.

From Chengalis’ report:

Chris Evans is suspended for the year,” Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh told The Detroit News on Sunday after speaking at the Best of the Midwest football camp at Grand Valley State. The decision was made by the university, not the football program.

If Evans remains in Ann Arbor, he would be eligible to rejoin the Wolverines football team in January of 2020.

This past season, Evans’ 423 yards rushing were second on the team to Karan Higdon’s 1,178. With Higdon off to the NFL, Evans had been viewed by many as the likely bell-cow for the Wolverines’ running game in 2019.