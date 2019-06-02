Chris Evans won’t play for Michigan in 2019

So much for that, it appears.
In February of this year, it was confirmed that Chris Evans was not a member of the Michigan football team “at this time” as the running back looked to get his academic house in order; it was thought at the time that Evans would rejoin the U-M team at some point before the upcoming season kicked off. Nearly four months later, however, Angelique Chengalis of the Detroit News has confirmed that Evans will not play at all in 2019 due to his unspecified academic issues.
From Chengalis’ report:
Chris Evans is suspended for the year,” Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh told The Detroit News on Sunday after speaking at the Best of the Midwest football camp at Grand Valley State.
The decision was made by the university, not the football program.
If Evans remains in Ann Arbor, he would be eligible to rejoin the Wolverines football team in January of 2020.
This past season, Evans’ 423 yards rushing were second on the team to Karan Higdon’s 1,178. With Higdon off to the NFL, Evans had been viewed by many as the likely bell-cow for the Wolverines’ running game in 2019.
The Big Ten will officially announce and introduce its next commissioner on Tuesday. In a brief memo sent out to the media Monday evening, the Big Ten confirmed it will name its sixth commissioner in conference history at an event in Rosemont, Illinois on Tuesday, June 4.
Current Big Ten commissioner Jim Delany announced in March he would be stepping down from his position in 2020. Delany’s contract expires on June 30, 2020, giving him one full final year on the job before his to=be-named successor takes over the job. Delany has been the commissioner of the Big Ten since 1989 and he has guided the conference through multiple expansions, first with Penn State early in his tenure, and later with Nebraska in 2011 and Rutgers and Maryland in 2014. Delany has also overseen the launch of the Big Ten Network and has guided the conference to being one of the two most profitable conferences in collegiate athletics.
Simply put, Delany is leaving some pretty big shoes to fill for the job. And within the next 24 hours, we will finally know who will be attempting to fill them moving forward.
Following Delany’s retirement announcement, the Big Ten organized a search committee led by Northwestern president Morton Schapiro. It had been suggested before that Northwestern AD Jim Phillips was among the favorites to land the job of commissioner.
The SEC and the Big Ten are heading to Vegas, baby. Vegas! Well, the Las Vegas Bowl, at least.
According to intrepid college football reporter Brett McMurphy, there will be a good amount of shuffling of bowl contracts beginning in 2020. Among the changes will be the Big Ten and SEC splitting a six-year contract with the Las Vegas Bowl, with each conference making three appearances against a team from the Pac-12. The SEC is also leaving the Independence Bowl in Shreveport, Louisiana and adding the Gasparilla Bowl in Tampa. The Big Ten will be leaving the Holiday Bowl and will also be adding a contract with the Belk Bowl.
New bowl games will create new matchups as well. In Boston, Fenway Park will host a bowl game between the American and the ACC. The brand new football complex in Los Angeles will pit the Pac-12 against the Mountain West, essentially replacing the Las Vegas Bowl for the Mountain West, and possibly serving as a significant upgrade.
As reported by McMuprhy, your new bowl lineup will look like this for each power conference (check McMurphy’s report for additional details regarding Group of Five conferences):
ACC
- Orange Bowl vs. Big Ten or SEC or Notre Dame
- Camping World Bowl vs. Big 12
- Belk Bowl vs. Big Ten or SEC
- Holiday Bowl vs. Pac-12
- Fenway Park bowl vs. American
- Pinstripe Bowl vs. Big Ten
- Sun Bowl vs. Pac-12
- Gator Bowl vs. SEC
- Military Bowl vs. American
- Independence Bowl vs. Pac-12
- Gasparilla Bowl vs. SEC
Big 12
- Sugar Bowl vs. SEC
- Alamo Bowl vs. Pac-12
- Camping World Bowl vs. ACC
- Texas Bowl vs. SEC
- Liberty Bowl vs. SEC
- Cheez-It Bowl vs. Big Ten
- Armed Forces Bowl vs. Group of 5
- First Responder Bowl vs. Group of 5
Big Ten
- Rose Bowl vs. Pac-12
- Citrus Bowl vs. SEC
- Outback Bowl vs. SEC
- Las Vegas Bowl vs. Pac-12 / Belk Bowl vs. ACC
- Music City Bowl vs. SEC
- Pinstripe Bowl vs. ACC
- Redbox Bowl vs. Pac-12
- Quick Lane Bowl vs. American
- Cheez-It Bowl vs. Big 12
Pac-12
- Rose Bowl vs. Big Ten
- Alamo Bowl vs. Big 12
- Las Vegas Bowl vs. SEC/Big Ten
- Los Angeles bowl vs. Mountain West
- Holiday Bowl vs. ACC
- Redbox Bowl vs. Big Ten
- Sun Bowl vs. ACC
- Independence Bowl vs. ACC
SEC
- Sugar Bowl vs. Big 12
- Citrus Bowl vs. Big Ten
- Las Vegas Bowl vs. Pac-12 / Belk Bowl vs. ACC
- Outback Bowl vs. Big Ten
- Texas Bowl vs. Big 12
- Gator Bowl vs. ACC
- Music City Bowl vs. Big Ten
- Liberty Bowl vs. Big 12
- Birmingham Bowl vs. American
- Gasparilla Bowl vs. American
The Houston Cougars have been active on the transfer market this offseason. The latest additions to the program by way of transfers will add tow players from power-conference programs to the offensive line. Former Texas Tech and UCLA offensive guard Justin Murphy and former Texas Tech offensive guard Gio Pancotti have each announced they are heading to the Houston program for the 2019 season.
Pancotti will join the Cougars with two years of eligibility remaining. He will be able to jump right into the mix on the Houston offensive line as a graduate transfer, providing some instant depth on the line for the Cougars.
Murphy will also be a graduate transfer, allowing him to be eligible right away. However, he only has one year remaining on his eligibility ticker. For Murphy, the opportunity to play closer to home where his mother is battling breast cancer was an easy one to accept.
“U of H also stood out to me because my mom has breast cancer and she’s getting treated at MD Anderson here in Houston, and for me to be able to come down and support her as well as continue my football career and my academic career, is really an opportunity that I couldn’t pass up,” Murphy said to Mark Berman of FOX 26 in Houston.
Murphy was granted a sixth year of eligibility last December, and he announced his intent to transfer shortly after receiving that news. Murphy transferred to UCLA in 2018 after a brief retirement following an ACL injury at Texas Tech.
Iowa and Iowa State aren’t the only in-state college football rivals to extending their ongoing rivalry. Colorado and Colorado State are getting set to do the same.
According to a report from The Denver Post on Monday, Colorado and Colorado State have tentatively agreed on dates for four additional games in the series in the form of a pair of home-and-home series. The first home-and-home series would be played in 2029 and 2030 and the second pair of games would be played in 2033 and 2034. Colorado is expected to get home game sin 2029 and 2033 and Colorado State would host the games in 2030 and 2034, according to The Denver Post. There is no mention of a possible relocation of the series to Denver for a neutral site game.
At this time, there is no official comment from either Colorado or Colorado State regarding the possible scheduling updates.
Colorado and Colorado State have played annually since 1995 and have met 90 times on the football field dating back to 1893. Colorado leads the all-time series 66-22-2, including last season’s 45-13 victory over the Rams. The current contract between the schools expires after the 2020 season, with Colorado State hosting the final game of the existing contract. The two schools will play in Denver this season, although whether the game returns to the neutral field in Denver remains to be seen. Denver has hosted the game every season since 2010 and 18 times since 1998. The last time Colorado State hosted the Buffs was in 1996.
Although Colorado has generally held the upper hand in this series, seeing a rivalry like this continue is good to see for the sport of college football. In-state bragging rights are a part of what make college football fun to watch, even from a neutral standpoint. Having Colorado State on the schedule may not do a tremendous amount for Colorado’s strength of schedule, but the Rams are generally one of the above average Group of Five programs on the radar lately. And for the Rams, getting a crack at a Pac-12 opponent while representing the Mountain West Conference is always a welcomed opportunity.