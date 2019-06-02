Highest-rated member of Arkansas’ 2017 class transfers to SMU

The saga of Chevin Calloway‘s time at Arkansas is an all too common story of boom-to-bust. There was the initial excitement of his commitment in 2017, becoming the highest-rated member of Bret Bielema‘s final recruiting class.

But that was pretty much it.

Calloway posted 10 tackles as a true freshman, then left the team in October and never returned, part of a mass exodus of Bielema recruits in the changeover to the Chad Morris regime.

Now, Calloway is pulling a reverse Morris. The Dallas native announced this week he will return home to the school Morris left, SMU.

“Second chances don’t come often so I thank God for a new perspective and opening up a door for me to continue playing football, networking and getting my degree,” Calloway wrote in an iPhone note posted to his Twitter account. ”These past couple months have consisted of prayer and thinking on what will be the best decision for me moving forward. I want to thank all the coaches and players who have reached out to me about playing for their team.

“I also want to thank my family for being there for me through this transition and always reminding me to hold on to my faith. Thank coach Dykes, coach Kane, coach Curtis and coach Kaz for the advice and reaching out to me. I look forward to competing and winning this season. With this being said, I’ve made my decision to continue my education and playing football at Southern Methodist University.”

Assuming he does not receive a waiver, Calloway will have to sit out the 2019 season and compete in 2020 as a redshirt junior for the Mustangs.

As a former 4-star recruit, Sonny Dykes and company will be happy to wait for a defensive talent like Calloway.