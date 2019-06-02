Highest-rated member of Arkansas’ 2017 class transfers to SMU

The saga of Chevin Calloway‘s time at Arkansas is an all too common story of boom-to-bust. There was the initial excitement of his commitment in 2017, becoming the highest-rated member of Bret Bielema‘s final recruiting class.
But that was pretty much it.
Calloway posted 10 tackles as a true freshman, then left the team in October and never returned, part of a mass exodus of Bielema recruits in the changeover to the Chad Morris regime.
Now, Calloway is pulling a reverse Morris. The Dallas native announced this week he will return home to the school Morris left, SMU.
“Second chances don’t come often so I thank God for a new perspective and opening up a door for me to continue playing football, networking and getting my degree,” Calloway wrote in an iPhone note posted to his Twitter account. ”These past couple months have consisted of prayer and thinking on what will be the best decision for me moving forward. I want to thank all the coaches and players who have reached out to me about playing for their team.
“I also want to thank my family for being there for me through this transition and always reminding me to hold on to my faith. Thank coach Dykes, coach Kane, coach Curtis and coach Kaz for the advice and reaching out to me. I look forward to competing and winning this season. With this being said, I’ve made my decision to continue my education and playing football at Southern Methodist University.”
Assuming he does not receive a waiver, Calloway will have to sit out the 2019 season and compete in 2020 as a redshirt junior for the Mustangs.
As a former 4-star recruit, Sonny Dykes and company will be happy to wait for a defensive talent like Calloway.
The graduate transfer process has worked beautifully for Jason Harris, who turned a successful undergraduate career at Illinois State into a ticket to the grad school classrooms of UCLA and the stadiums of the Pac-12.
Harris, a 6-foot-5, 245-pound defensive end/outside linebacker, has committed to spend his final collegiate season at UCLA, picking the Bruins over Boston College and Liberty.
“The culture they are continuing to build throughout the program is something I wanted to be part of,” Harris told Bruin Report Online. “There are a lot positive vibes from top to bottom.”
The son of Arizona State All-American Al Harris, Jason played in 31 games as an Illinois State Redbird, tallying 105 tackles with 4.5 sacks and 13.5 tackles for loss. He’ll be expected to bolster UCLA’s depth at the outside linebacker position.
“They want me to get after the quarterback for them and that’s what I plan to do,” he told BRO.
Remember when it was a big deal for schools to receive $20 million a year in media rights from their conferences? At the Power 5 level, those days are long, long gone.
The conference on Friday announced it distributed $38.8 million to its 10 member schools for the 2018-19 athletic year, a new record. That’s a 6 percent increase from 2017-18 and a whopping 55 percent bump over the last five years.
While the figure itself is below that of the Big Ten and SEC, the gap isn’t necessarily a bad thing for the Big 12, for two reasons. First, the Big 12 doesn’t necessarily need as much revenue as the Big Ten and SEC, because 10 mouths aren’t as expensive to feed as 14. Second, unlike every other Power 5 conference, Big 12 schools do not pool their third-tier rights. Whereas each of the other conferences have or will have their own networks by the end of this summer (ACC Network launches in August), the Big 12’s schools control their own third-tier rights.
For a school like Texas, the Longhorn Network adds another $10 million or so onto the $38.8 million pile, allowing the Longhorns to keep pace with the Alabamas and the Michigans. Kansas has its side deal with ESPN+ for Jayhawk basketball games, while Oklahoma has its own quasi-network on Fox Sports.
Oh, and the $38.8 million figure isn’t the end point either.
Georgia linebacker Jaden Hunter is transferring to Western Kentucky, he announced on Friday.
A linebacker — who oddly and entertainingly donned the No. 88 — from Atlanta, Hunter signed with Georgia in 2017 and appeared in four games without recording a statistic. He saw action against Appalachian State and Missouri as a true freshman, and versus Austin Peay and Middle Tennessee as a sophomore. The new redshirt rule would have allowed Hunter to play 2019 as a redshirt sophomore had he returned to Athens.
Unfortunately, the biggest mark Hunter made in a Bulldog came in March, when he was arrested. His charges were extremely minor, to the point where you wonder why the arresting officer even bothered — driving with a suspended or revoked license, and stopping, standing or parking in a prohibited area.
But the arrests came at a poor time for Georgia; he was the second of six Bulldogs arrested in the month of March or early April.
In what may or may not have been related news, Hunter announced he was leaving Georgia in late April.
Purdue is taking this future scheduling thing seriously as the school has just announced a trio of home non-conference games that will round out the Boilermakers’ slate all the way through 2026.
The school confirmed three additions on Friday — all at Ross-Ade Stadium — against Florida Atlantic on Sept. 24, 2022, against Ball State on Aug. 30, 2025 and against Miami (Ohio) on Sept. 18, 2027.
The 2022 date with the Owls will be the schools’ first ever meeting in football while the two MAC foes are somewhat regular opponents for the Boilermakers. Purdue holds an 8-0 mark against in-state foe Ball State (last meeting 2010) and are 9-3-1 against Miami (Ohio) in a series dating back to 1945.
The moves lock up Purdue’s entire schedule through 2025 and fill all of their non-conference slots through 2026. The Boilermakers will also play host to Indiana State in 2022 and travel to Syracuse, while the contest against Ball State complements games against UConn and at Notre Dame in 2025. The Irish will also be on the docket in 2027 in addition to the home game against the Redhawks.
Purdue opens their 2019 campaign at Nevada and also play host to TCU and Vanderbilt in the non-conference schedule this year for Jeff Brohm’s club.