RB Chris Evans won’t play for Michigan in 2019

The children of the moneyed elite often attend college in the Ivy League or exclusive, expensive private schools in California. The sons of the college football elite, it seems, spend their college years in the Clemson locker room.

Already the home of Dabo Swinney‘s sons, Drew and Will, Kirk Herbstreit‘s twin sons Jake and Tye, and Brent Venables‘ eldest son, Jake, Clemson on Sunday added the youngest Venables, Tyler.

Whereas the Swinneys and Herbstreits walked on at Clemson, the Venables boys have earned their way on the roster, such that the sons of the long-tenured and highly-paid defensive coordinator can earn their way on the roster.

Jake Venables signed with Clemson in 2018 as a 3-star linebacker out of D.W. Daniel High School in Central, S.C., and Tyler Venables is also rated three stars by 247Sports. Venables plays quarterback for D.W. Daniel but, listed at 5-foot-10 and 191 pounds, he projects to play safety for the Tigers. He chose Clemson amid offers from Wake Forest, Army and Coastal Carolina, among others.

He is the 17th highest-rated recruit among Clemson’s 17 current commits for the 2020 recruiting class, which really says more about the quality of the defending national champions’ No. 1-ranked class than it does Venables.

I am committing to Clemson University. — Tyler Venables (@tvenables_) June 2, 2019

While awarding scholarships to Venables’ sons may or may not prove to be based purely on nepotism — Jake Venables made two tackles in two games as a true freshman linebacker in 2018 — it doesn’t really matter, because it’s smart business.

Papa Venables is the most highly-regarded defensive coordinator in college football and could have his choice of Power 5 head coaching jobs should he just say the word. But Venables has had no desire to leave Clemson, and his family’s happiness in Upstate South Carolina is a large reason for that. Having his two sons wearing the same Tiger orange he does seems like as good a bet as any that Venables will remain Clemson’s defensive coordinator for at least the next 4-to-5 years. (The Venables family has two children younger than Tyler, too: Delaney and Addie.)

“Again, you never say never, but man, it doesn’t get much better, if at all, than what we have (at Clemson),” he told the Charleston Post & Courier in 2017. “Like I said, I’m thankful for what I have and I just have a very good perspective on what we have. There are thousands of guys that would love just the opportunity to be a very small part of this program, so it’s a great situation.”