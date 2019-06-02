Getty Images

RB Chris Evans won’t play for Michigan in 2019

So much for that, it appears.

In February of this year, it was confirmed that Chris Evans was not a member of the Michigan football team “at this time” as the running back looked to get his academic house in order; it was thought at the time that Evans would rejoin the U-M team at some point before the upcoming season kicked off.  Nearly four months later, however, Angelique Chengalis of the Detroit News has confirmed that Evans will not play at all in 2019 due to his unspecified academic issues.

From Chengalis’ report:

Chris Evans is suspended for the year,” Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh told The Detroit News on Sunday after speaking at the Best of the Midwest football camp at Grand Valley State.

The decision was made by the university, not the football program.

If Evans remains in Ann Arbor, he would be eligible to rejoin the Wolverines football team in January of 2020.

This past season, Evans’ 423 yards rushing were second on the team to Karan Higdon’s 1,178.  With Higdon off to the NFL, Evans had been viewed by many as the likely bell-cow for the Wolverines’ running game in 2019.

Tyler Venables commits to Clemson

The children of the moneyed elite often attend college in the Ivy League or exclusive, expensive private schools in California. The sons of the college football elite, it seems, spend their college years in the Clemson locker room.

Already the home of Dabo Swinney‘s sons, Drew and Will, Kirk Herbstreit‘s twin sons Jake and Tye, and Brent Venables‘ eldest son, Jake, Clemson on Sunday added the youngest Venables, Tyler.

Whereas the Swinneys and Herbstreits walked on at Clemson, the Venables boys have earned their way on the roster, such that the sons of the long-tenured and highly-paid defensive coordinator can earn their way on the roster.

Jake Venables signed with Clemson in 2018 as a 3-star linebacker out of D.W. Daniel High School in Central, S.C., and Tyler Venables is also rated three stars by 247Sports. Venables plays quarterback for D.W. Daniel but, listed at 5-foot-10 and 191 pounds, he projects to play safety for the Tigers. He chose Clemson amid offers from Wake Forest, Army and Coastal Carolina, among others.

He is the 17th highest-rated recruit among Clemson’s 17 current commits for the 2020 recruiting class, which really says more about the quality of the defending national champions’ No. 1-ranked class than it does Venables.

While awarding scholarships to Venables’ sons may or may not prove to be based purely on nepotism — Jake Venables made two tackles in two games as a true freshman linebacker in 2018 — it doesn’t really matter, because it’s smart business.

Papa Venables is the most highly-regarded defensive coordinator in college football and could have his choice of Power 5 head coaching jobs should he just say the word. But Venables has had no desire to leave Clemson, and his family’s happiness in Upstate South Carolina is a large reason for that. Having his two sons wearing the same Tiger orange he does seems like as good a bet as any that Venables will remain Clemson’s defensive coordinator for at least the next 4-to-5 years. (The Venables family has two children younger than Tyler, too: Delaney and Addie.)

“Again, you never say never, but man, it doesn’t get much better, if at all, than what we have (at Clemson),” he told the Charleston Post & Courier in 2017. “Like I said, I’m thankful for what I have and I just have a very good perspective on what we have. There are thousands of guys that would love just the opportunity to be a very small part of this program, so it’s a great situation.”

TCU declines to name starting QB on post-spring depth chart

We’re still months away from the season and, thus, there’s nothing requiring TCU to release a depth chart at this time and certainly nothing requiring the Horned Frogs to name a starting quarterback on said depth chart.

But, still, the Frogs did release a depth chart, but they did not name a starting quarterback. Or, perhaps, they named four.

The depth chart shines a light on what will be perhaps the most interesting quarterback conundrum in college football this season. Following Shawn Robinson‘s transfer to Missouri, five claimants to the throne remain, each of them wildly different from the last.

The first name listed is Alex Delton, a graduate transfer from Kansas State by way of UTEP. A dual-threat who’s really more of a single-threat, Delton threw all of 80 passes last season, completing 44 for 554 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions.

Next, there’s Mike Collins, a transfer from Penn who started the 2018 campaign as Robinson’s backup but eventually replaced him. The rising junior’s numbers weren’t spectacular, either — 79-of-140 for 1,059 yards with six touchdowns against two interceptions. Collins is not the running threat Delton is, but he still managed to average 2.92 yards on 38 carries.

Listed third is Justin Rogers, perhaps the most physically gifted of the group but certainly the most rusty. Rogers has played in only one game over the past two seasons, as injury shortened his senior year at Parkway High School in Bossier City, La., and TCU redshirted him last year. When he was healthy, way back in 2016, Rogers completed 65.4 percent of his throws for 2,646 yards and 26 touchdowns, ran for 566 yards and nine scores and led Parkway to an 11-2 record. Translate that to the Big 12 level and you may have your starter.

Finally, there’s Max Duggan, a true freshman who passed for 2,100 yards and rushed for 1,200 more last season as the quarterback at Lewis Central High School in Council Bluffs, Iowa. Can he leapfrog (get it?) four more experienced players to win the job in his first year on campus?

Not listed is perhaps the most interesting candidate of all: Matthew Baldwin. The Austin native spent his freshman season at Ohio State but elected to transfer rather than spend his career as Justin Fields‘s backup, and is reportedly appealing for immediate eligibility.

Moving off the quarterback position, TCU lists Sewo Olonilua as its starting running back despite his arrest on felony drug charges two weeks before this depth chart was released.  Behind him, the Frogs have fellow senior Darius Anderson, TCU’s second-leading rusher a year ago, listed behind junior Emari Demarcado.

Highest-rated member of Arkansas’ 2017 class transfers to SMU

The saga of Chevin Calloway‘s time at Arkansas is an all too common story of boom-to-bust. There was the initial excitement of his commitment in 2017, becoming the highest-rated member of Bret Bielema‘s final recruiting class.

But that was pretty much it.

Calloway posted 10 tackles as a true freshman, then left the team in October and never returned, part of a mass exodus of Bielema recruits in the changeover to the Chad Morris regime.

Now, Calloway is pulling a reverse Morris. The Dallas native announced this week he will return home to the school Morris left, SMU.

“Second chances don’t come often so I thank God for a new perspective and opening up a door for me to continue playing football, networking and getting my degree,” Calloway wrote in an iPhone note posted to his Twitter account. ”These past couple months have consisted of prayer and thinking on what will be the best decision for me moving forward. I want to thank all the coaches and players who have reached out to me about playing for their team.

“I also want to thank my family for being there for me through this transition and always reminding me to hold on to my faith. Thank coach Dykes, coach Kane, coach Curtis and coach Kaz for the advice and reaching out to me. I look forward to competing and winning this season. With this being said, I’ve made my decision to continue my education and playing football at Southern Methodist University.”

Assuming he does not receive a waiver, Calloway will have to sit out the 2019 season and compete in 2020 as a redshirt junior for the Mustangs.

As a former 4-star recruit, Sonny Dykes and company will be happy to wait for a defensive talent like Calloway.

UCLA adds FCS grad transfer on defense

The graduate transfer process has worked beautifully for Jason Harris, who turned a successful undergraduate career at Illinois State into a ticket to the grad school classrooms of UCLA and the stadiums of the Pac-12.

Harris, a 6-foot-5, 245-pound defensive end/outside linebacker, has committed to spend his final collegiate season at UCLA, picking the Bruins over Boston College and Liberty.

“The culture they are continuing to build throughout the program is something I wanted to be part of,” Harris told Bruin Report Online. “There are a lot positive vibes from top to bottom.”

The son of Arizona State All-American Al Harris, Jason played in 31 games as an Illinois State Redbird, tallying 105 tackles with 4.5 sacks and 13.5 tackles for loss. He’ll be expected to bolster UCLA’s depth at the outside linebacker position.

“They want me to get after the quarterback for them and that’s what I plan to do,” he told BRO.