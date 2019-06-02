Getty Images

TCU declines to name starting QB on post-spring depth chart

By Zach BarnettJun 2, 2019, 2:01 PM EDT
We’re still months away from the season and, thus, there’s nothing requiring TCU to release a depth chart at this time and certainly nothing requiring the Horned Frogs to name a starting quarterback on said depth chart.

But, still, the Frogs did release a depth chart, but they did not name a starting quarterback. Or, perhaps, they named four.

The depth chart shines a light on what will be perhaps the most interesting quarterback conundrum in college football this season. Following Shawn Robinson‘s transfer to Missouri, five claimants to the throne remain, each of them wildly different from the last.

The first name listed is Alex Delton, a graduate transfer from Kansas State by way of UTEP. A dual-threat who’s really more of a single-threat, Delton threw all of 80 passes last season, completing 44 for 554 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions.

Next, there’s Mike Collins, a transfer from Penn who started the 2018 campaign as Robinson’s backup but eventually replaced him. The rising junior’s numbers weren’t spectacular, either — 79-of-140 for 1,059 yards with six touchdowns against two interceptions. Collins is not the running threat Delton is, but he still managed to average 2.92 yards on 38 carries.

Listed third is Justin Rogers, perhaps the most physically gifted of the group but certainly the most rusty. Rogers has played in only one game over the past two seasons, as injury shortened his senior year at Parkway High School in Bossier City, La., and TCU redshirted him last year. When he was healthy, way back in 2016, Rogers completed 65.4 percent of his throws for 2,646 yards and 26 touchdowns, ran for 566 yards and nine scores and led Parkway to an 11-2 record. Translate that to the Big 12 level and you may have your starter.

Finally, there’s Max Duggan, a true freshman who passed for 2,100 yards and rushed for 1,200 more last season as the quarterback at Lewis Central High School in Council Bluffs, Iowa. Can he leapfrog (get it?) four more experienced players to win the job in his first year on campus?

Not listed is perhaps the most interesting candidate of all: Matthew Baldwin. The Austin native spent his freshman season at Ohio State but elected to transfer rather than spend his career as Justin Fields‘s backup, and is reportedly appealing for immediate eligibility.

Moving off the quarterback position, TCU lists Sewo Olonilua as its starting running back despite his arrest on felony drug charges two weeks before this depth chart was released.  Behind him, the Frogs have fellow senior Darius Anderson, TCU’s second-leading rusher a year ago, listed behind junior Emari Demarcado.

Highest-rated member of Arkansas’ 2017 class transfers to SMU

By Zach BarnettJun 2, 2019, 12:24 PM EDT
The saga of Chevin Calloway‘s time at Arkansas is an all too common story of boom-to-bust. There was the initial excitement of his commitment in 2017, becoming the highest-rated member of Bret Bielema‘s final recruiting class.

But that was pretty much it.

Calloway posted 10 tackles as a true freshman, then left the team in October and never returned, part of a mass exodus of Bielema recruits in the changeover to the Chad Morris regime.

Now, Calloway is pulling a reverse Morris. The Dallas native announced this week he will return home to the school Morris left, SMU.

“Second chances don’t come often so I thank God for a new perspective and opening up a door for me to continue playing football, networking and getting my degree,” Calloway wrote in an iPhone note posted to his Twitter account. ”These past couple months have consisted of prayer and thinking on what will be the best decision for me moving forward. I want to thank all the coaches and players who have reached out to me about playing for their team.

“I also want to thank my family for being there for me through this transition and always reminding me to hold on to my faith. Thank coach Dykes, coach Kane, coach Curtis and coach Kaz for the advice and reaching out to me. I look forward to competing and winning this season. With this being said, I’ve made my decision to continue my education and playing football at Southern Methodist University.”

Assuming he does not receive a waiver, Calloway will have to sit out the 2019 season and compete in 2020 as a redshirt junior for the Mustangs.

As a former 4-star recruit, Sonny Dykes and company will be happy to wait for a defensive talent like Calloway.

UCLA adds FCS grad transfer on defense

By Zach BarnettJun 1, 2019, 4:52 PM EDT
The graduate transfer process has worked beautifully for Jason Harris, who turned a successful undergraduate career at Illinois State into a ticket to the grad school classrooms of UCLA and the stadiums of the Pac-12.

Harris, a 6-foot-5, 245-pound defensive end/outside linebacker, has committed to spend his final collegiate season at UCLA, picking the Bruins over Boston College and Liberty.

“The culture they are continuing to build throughout the program is something I wanted to be part of,” Harris told Bruin Report Online. “There are a lot positive vibes from top to bottom.”

The son of Arizona State All-American Al Harris, Jason played in 31 games as an Illinois State Redbird, tallying 105 tackles with 4.5 sacks and 13.5 tackles for loss. He’ll be expected to bolster UCLA’s depth at the outside linebacker position.

“They want me to get after the quarterback for them and that’s what I plan to do,” he told BRO.

Big 12 distributes record $38.8 million

By Zach BarnettJun 1, 2019, 2:08 PM EDT
Remember when it was a big deal for schools to receive $20 million a year in media rights from their conferences? At the Power 5 level, those days are long, long gone.

The conference on Friday announced it distributed $38.8 million to its 10 member schools for the 2018-19 athletic year, a new record. That’s a 6 percent increase from 2017-18 and a whopping 55 percent bump over the last five years.

While the figure itself is below that of the Big Ten and SEC, the gap isn’t necessarily a bad thing for the Big 12, for two reasons. First, the Big 12 doesn’t necessarily need as much revenue as the Big Ten and SEC, because 10 mouths aren’t as expensive to feed as 14. Second, unlike every other Power 5 conference, Big 12 schools do not pool their third-tier rights. Whereas each of the other conferences have or will have their own networks by the end of this summer (ACC Network launches in August), the Big 12’s schools control their own third-tier rights.

For a school like Texas, the Longhorn Network adds another $10 million or so onto the $38.8 million pile, allowing the Longhorns to keep pace with the Alabamas and the Michigans. Kansas has its side deal with ESPN+ for Jayhawk basketball games, while Oklahoma has its own quasi-network on Fox Sports.

Oh, and the $38.8 million figure isn’t the end point either.

 

Georgia LB Jaden Hunter transferring to Western Kentucky

By Zach BarnettJun 1, 2019, 12:20 PM EDT
Georgia linebacker Jaden Hunter is transferring to Western Kentucky, he announced on Friday.

A linebacker — who oddly and entertainingly donned the No. 88 — from Atlanta, Hunter signed with Georgia in 2017 and appeared in four games without recording a statistic. He saw action against Appalachian State and Missouri as a true freshman, and versus Austin Peay and Middle Tennessee as a sophomore. The new redshirt rule would have allowed Hunter to play 2019 as a redshirt sophomore had he returned to Athens.

Unfortunately, the biggest mark Hunter made in a Bulldog came in March, when he was arrested. His charges were extremely minor, to the point where you wonder why the arresting officer even bothered — driving with a suspended or revoked license, and stopping, standing or parking in a prohibited area.

But the arrests came at a poor time for Georgia; he was the second of six Bulldogs arrested in the month of March or early April.

In what may or may not have been related news, Hunter announced he was leaving Georgia in late April.