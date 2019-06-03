Big Ten set to name first black commish of Power Five conference

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Big Ten is set to make some history a little over 12 hours from now.

Earlier Monday, it was reported that the Big Ten was set to announce its replacement Tuesday afternoon for retiring commissioner Jim Delany. Not long after, ESPN‘s Adam Schefter was among the first to report that Delany will be replaced by Kevin Warren.

The 55-year-old Warren would become the first black commissioner of a Power Five conference.

Minnesota Vikings’ chief operating officer Kevin Warren is expected to be introduced Tuesday as the next commissioner of the Big Ten Conference, sources told ESPN’s Mark Schlabach and me. Warren, 55, would become the first African-American commissioner of a Power Five conference. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 4, 2019

Warren, a lawyer who earned his law degree from Notre Dame, is currently serving as the Chief Operating Officer for the Minnesota Vikings, a role he’s held since February of 2015. For most of the past 22 years, Warren has worked for a total of three NFL teams in a variety of front office and organizational jobs.

In March of this year, it was announced that the 71-year-old Delany would be stepping down in June of 2020 after more than 30 years heading one of the most powerful conferences in collegiate sports.