Iowa, Iowa State officially extend rivalry through 2025

By Zach BarnettJun 3, 2019, 12:13 PM EDT
Iowa and Iowa State have met on the gridiron every year since 1977, and on Monday the schools jointly announced that streak will continue through at least 2025.

The series has been officially extended for two more years, inking a Sept. 7, 2024 game in Iowa City and a Sept. 6, 2025 tilt in Ames.

The rivalry began in 1894, with a 16-8 Iowa State victory in Iowa City. Iowa owns a 44-22 all-time lead, including a 26-10 advantage since 1983. Kirk Ferentz‘s group has taken four straight meetings, most recently a 13-3 victory in Iowa City last fall.

The Hawkeyes and Cyclones — or is it Cyclones and Hawkeyes? — will this fall on Sept. 14 in Ames (4 p.m. ET, FS1).

CJ Spiller, Julius Peppers headline 2020 College Football HOF ballot members

By Zach BarnettJun 3, 2019, 11:33 AM EDT
The National Football Foundation & College Hall of Fame on Monday released the ballot of former players and coaches under consideration for induction into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2020. The list includes 215 total individuals, including 76 FBS players and five FBS coaches.

While it’s impossible to pick a representative handful of headliners among 215 people, here is a sampling of names that will jump out to the decently-well-informed fan: Michigan State OL Flozell Adams, Michigan State K Morten Andersen, USC DB Mark Carrier, Iowa TE Dallas Clark, Kentucky QB Tim Couch, Nebraska QB Eric Crouch, SMU RB Eric Dickerson, LSU DT Glenn Dorsey, California TE Tony Gonzalez, Syracuse WR/KR Marvin Harrison, Maryland LB EJ Henderson, Oklahoma QB Josh Heupel, Ohio State LB James Laurinaitis, Miami LB Ray Lewis, Stanford WR Ed McCaffrey, USC QB Carson Palmer, North Carolina DE Julius Peppers, Georgia DL David Pollack, California LB Ron Rivera, Colorado RB Rashaan Salaam, Clemson RB/KR CJ Spiller and Oklahoma DB Roy Williams.

The five coaches under consideration are Troy’s Larry Blakeney, Jim Carlen (West Virginia, Texas Tech, South Carolina), Pete Cawthon (Austin College [Texas], Texas Tech), Billy Jack Murphy (Memphis) and Darryl Rogers (Cal State East Bay, Fresno State, San Jose State, Michigan State and Arizona State).

To receive consideration, players must have played within the last 50 years, received First Team All-America honors by an NCAA-recognized selector, and be at least 10 years removed from his college career. Coaches must be at least three years post-retirement, have won at least 60 percent of their games and coached at least 100 games. Conduct as a citizen is also considered.

“It’s an enormous honor to just be on the College Football Hall of Fame ballot when you think that more than 5.33 million people have played college football and only 1,010 players have been inducted,” said NFF President & CEO Steve Hatchell. “The Hall’s requirement of being a First-Team All-American creates a much smaller pool of about 1,500 individuals who are even eligible. Being in today’s elite group means an individual is truly among the greatest to have ever played the game, and we look forward to announcing the 2020 College Football Hall of Fame Class in January.”

Ballots will be forwarded to current Hall of Famers and the NFF’s 12,000-plus members for consideration by the NFF’s Honors Court, chaired by Hall of Famer and two-time Heisman winner Archie Griffin, who selects each class.

The 2020 class will be announced in advance of the College Football Playoff National Championship this January in New Orleans, and inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame at the NFF Awards Dinner on Dec. 8, 2020 in New York. The full ballot can be found here.

Leave a comment

RB Chris Evans won’t play for Michigan in 2019

By John TaylorJun 2, 2019, 10:34 PM EDT
1 Comment

So much for that, it appears.

In February of this year, it was confirmed that Chris Evans was not a member of the Michigan football team “at this time” as the running back looked to get his academic house in order; it was thought at the time that Evans would rejoin the U-M team at some point before the upcoming season kicked off.  Nearly four months later, however, Angelique Chengalis of the Detroit News has confirmed that Evans will not play at all in 2019 due to his unspecified academic issues.

From Chengalis’ report:

Chris Evans is suspended for the year,” Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh told The Detroit News on Sunday after speaking at the Best of the Midwest football camp at Grand Valley State.

The decision was made by the university, not the football program.

If Evans remains in Ann Arbor, he would be eligible to rejoin the Wolverines football team in January of 2020.

This past season, Evans’ 423 yards rushing were second on the team to Karan Higdon’s 1,178.  With Higdon off to the NFL, Evans had been viewed by many as the likely bell-cow for the Wolverines’ running game in 2019.

Tyler Venables commits to Clemson

By Zach BarnettJun 2, 2019, 4:42 PM EDT
3 Comments

The children of the moneyed elite often attend college in the Ivy League or exclusive, expensive private schools in California. The sons of the college football elite, it seems, spend their college years in the Clemson locker room.

Already the home of Dabo Swinney‘s sons, Drew and Will, Kirk Herbstreit‘s twin sons Jake and Tye, and Brent Venables‘ eldest son, Jake, Clemson on Sunday added the youngest Venables, Tyler.

Whereas the Swinneys and Herbstreits walked on at Clemson, the Venables boys have earned their way on the roster, such that the sons of the long-tenured and highly-paid defensive coordinator can earn their way on the roster.

Jake Venables signed with Clemson in 2018 as a 3-star linebacker out of D.W. Daniel High School in Central, S.C., and Tyler Venables is also rated three stars by 247Sports. Venables plays quarterback for D.W. Daniel but, listed at 5-foot-10 and 191 pounds, he projects to play safety for the Tigers. He chose Clemson amid offers from Wake Forest, Army and Coastal Carolina, among others.

He is the 17th highest-rated recruit among Clemson’s 17 current commits for the 2020 recruiting class, which really says more about the quality of the defending national champions’ No. 1-ranked class than it does Venables.

While awarding scholarships to Venables’ sons may or may not prove to be based purely on nepotism — Jake Venables made two tackles in two games as a true freshman linebacker in 2018 — it doesn’t really matter, because it’s smart business.

Papa Venables is the most highly-regarded defensive coordinator in college football and could have his choice of Power 5 head coaching jobs should he just say the word. But Venables has had no desire to leave Clemson, and his family’s happiness in Upstate South Carolina is a large reason for that. Having his two sons wearing the same Tiger orange he does seems like as good a bet as any that Venables will remain Clemson’s defensive coordinator for at least the next 4-to-5 years. (The Venables family has two children younger than Tyler, too: Delaney and Addie.)

“Again, you never say never, but man, it doesn’t get much better, if at all, than what we have (at Clemson),” he told the Charleston Post & Courier in 2017. “Like I said, I’m thankful for what I have and I just have a very good perspective on what we have. There are thousands of guys that would love just the opportunity to be a very small part of this program, so it’s a great situation.”