Rocky Mountain Showdown tentatively set to be extended

By Kevin McGuireJun 3, 2019, 3:37 PM EDT
Iowa and Iowa State aren’t the only in-state college football rivals to extending their ongoing rivalry. Colorado and Colorado State are getting set to do the same.

According to a report from The Denver Post on Monday, Colorado and Colorado State have tentatively agreed on dates for four additional games in the series in the form of a pair of home-and-home series. The first home-and-home series would be played in 2029 and 2030 and the second pair of games would be played in 2033 and 2034. Colorado is expected to get home game sin 2029 and 2033 and Colorado State would host the games in 2030 and 2034, according to The Denver Post. There is no mention of a possible relocation of the series to Denver for a neutral site game.

At this time, there is no official comment from either Colorado or Colorado State regarding the possible scheduling updates.

Colorado and Colorado State have played annually since 1995 and have met 90 times on the football field dating back to 1893. Colorado leads the all-time series 66-22-2, including last season’s 45-13 victory over the Rams. The current contract between the schools expires after the 2020 season, with Colorado State hosting the final game of the existing contract. The two schools will play in Denver this season, although whether the game returns to the neutral field in Denver remains to be seen. Denver has hosted the game every season since 2010 and 18 times since 1998. The last time Colorado State hosted the Buffs was in 1996.

Although Colorado has generally held the upper hand in this series, seeing a rivalry like this continue is good to see for the sport of college football. In-state bragging rights are a part of what make college football fun to watch, even from a neutral standpoint. Having Colorado State on the schedule may not do a tremendous amount for Colorado’s strength of schedule, but the Rams are generally one of the above average Group of Five programs on the radar lately. And for the Rams, getting a crack at a Pac-12 opponent while representing the Mountain West Conference is always a welcomed opportunity.

Houston to add pair of offensive linemen as graduate transfers from UCLA, Texas Tech

By Kevin McGuireJun 3, 2019, 5:13 PM EDT
The Houston Cougars have been active on the transfer market this offseason. The latest additions to the program by way of transfers will add tow players from power-conference programs to the offensive line. Former Texas Tech and UCLA offensive guard Justin Murphy and former Texas Tech offensive guard Gio Pancotti have each announced they are heading to the Houston program for the 2019 season.

Pancotti will join the Cougars with two years of eligibility remaining. He will be able to jump right into the mix on the Houston offensive line as a graduate transfer, providing some instant depth on the line for the Cougars.

Murphy will also be a graduate transfer, allowing him to be eligible right away. However, he only has one year remaining on his eligibility ticker. For Murphy, the opportunity to play closer to home where his mother is battling breast cancer was an easy one to accept.

“U of H also stood out to me because my mom has breast cancer and she’s getting treated at MD Anderson here in Houston, and for me to be able to come down and support her as well as continue my football career and my academic career, is really an opportunity that I couldn’t pass up,” Murphy said to Mark Berman of FOX 26 in Houston.

Murphy was granted a sixth year of eligibility last December, and he announced his intent to transfer shortly after receiving that news. Murphy transferred to UCLA in 2018 after a brief retirement following an ACL injury at Texas Tech.

Arkansas, Memphis schedule 2-for-1 series

By Zach BarnettJun 3, 2019, 2:31 PM EDT
They’ve done it without the approval of UCF AD Danny White, but Memphis has scheduled a 2-for-1 series with Arkansas, announced on Monday.

Memphis will host the first game, on Sept. 20, 2025, while making return trips to Fayetteville on Sept. 19, 2026 and Sept. 9, 2028. The Razorbacks and Tigers have met five times previously, but none in Fayetteville; the Hogs’ two home games were played in Little Rock. All five previous games occurred over a 6-year stretch from 1992-98; Memphis won the first three, while Arkansas took the most recent two.

“I am excited for our fans throughout Arkansas and extending into Memphis that this series has come to fruition,” Arkansas AD Hunter Yurachek said in a statement. “Based on the proximity of the two institutions and their respective fan bases, I believe these games will generate tremendous interest. I want to thank Allie Prescott for his efforts and diligence to finalize the agreement that Tom Bowen and I began discussing a few months ago.”

The schools are located roughly four and a half hours apart, a 320-mile drive down Interstates 40 and 49.

“We are all aware that our fans have asked for more of these types of games on our football schedule,” Memphis interim AD Allie Prescott said. “It’s important for us to find ways to keep our fan base energized about the future of our program under Coach Norvell’s leadership, and this is a great step in that direction. We’re excited to resume this series with a Mid-South foe and look forward to starting the rematch here in the Liberty Bowl in 2025.”

Arkansas has only one game already scheduled in 2025-26 and ’28–Notre Dame’s first trip to Fayetteville, on Oct. 4, 2025. Memphis has two road trips slated for 2025: to Georgia State on Sept. 6, and to Troy a week after that.

Via email, Clemson fans pitched athletics department officials on conspiracy to inject Tigers players with banned substance

By Zach BarnettJun 3, 2019, 1:09 PM EDT
The Christmas Eve story that Dexter Lawrence was suspended for the College Football Playoff for ingesting the NCAA-banned substance ostarine seemed like a massive one at the time. Lawrence maintained his innocence, and it remained a talking point up until kickoff of the Cotton Bowl semifinal. And then the game started.

Clemson rolled through Notre Dame and Alabama by a combined score of 74-19 without its All-American defensive tackle, Lawrence declared for the NFL draft and the story seemed dead, more or less.

Except at Clemson, where it is very much an active story. The two players suspended alongside Lawrence, tight end Braden Galloway and offensive lineman Zach Giella, saw their suspensions extended for the entirety of the 2019 season, and Clemson has not, at least publicly, how the trio put the “trace amounts” of ostarine in their bodies. In fact, Dabo Swinney mused that Clemson may have given it to the players by mistake, which seems like a very big deal. Imagine if, instead of Galloway and Giella who were accidentally given the ostarine, it was Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne.

(Seriously, sit and imagine if Lawrence and Etienne were suspended for an entire season for accidentally taking banned substances and Clemson didn’t know how it got to them.)

While Clemson officials have been careful to forward an official explanation, Clemson fans were all too happy to fill in the blanks with their own theories. The Charleston Post & Courier obtained all ostarine-related electronic correspondence among the Clemson athletics department, which found multiple fan emails theorizing Lawrence, Galloway and Giella were the victims of food tampering.

As you might expect, the emails screech with the skin-crawling awkwardness that always  appears any time someone brings message board jibber jabber to real life.

“With the expectations for Clemson to return to ACCCG, someone (maybe a food service worker or supplier) with bad intent had 12 months to plan a way to drop some powder on dessert or into a beef dish,” the fan wrote. “… Another scenario could be a local restaurant (near campus) that served beef with Ostarine. This is a stretch, but keep in mind NFL players have ingested steroids by eating at restaurants in Mexico.”

Considering fewer than 20 of the 125 players on Clemson’s roster were tested and only three came back guilty, the plot of a rogue, Clemson-hating food worker seems to have flopped.

And yet, misinformation will always rush to fill any void created by a lack of information, especially on the Internet, and just exactly how ostarine ended up in the trio’s respective systems remains a mystery.

Clemson said its athletes have taken 329 tests for PEDs since 2014 and all results have been negative “except for the trace amounts found during the December 2018 tests.”

Until an official source is found and explained publicly, Clemson fans will continue their own work to crack the case — and then share it with Clemson officials.

Iowa, Iowa State officially extend rivalry through 2025

By Zach BarnettJun 3, 2019, 12:13 PM EDT
Iowa and Iowa State have met on the gridiron every year since 1977, and on Monday the schools jointly announced that streak will continue through at least 2025.

The series has been officially extended for two more years, inking a Sept. 7, 2024 game in Iowa City and a Sept. 6, 2025 tilt in Ames.

The rivalry began in 1894, with a 16-8 Iowa State victory in Iowa City. Iowa owns a 44-22 all-time lead, including a 26-10 advantage since 1983. Kirk Ferentz‘s group has taken four straight meetings, most recently a 13-3 victory in Iowa City last fall.

The Hawkeyes and Cyclones — or is it Cyclones and Hawkeyes? — will this fall on Sept. 14 in Ames (4 p.m. ET, FS1).