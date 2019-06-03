Rocky Mountain Showdown tentatively set to be extended

Iowa and Iowa State aren’t the only in-state college football rivals to extending their ongoing rivalry. Colorado and Colorado State are getting set to do the same.

According to a report from The Denver Post on Monday, Colorado and Colorado State have tentatively agreed on dates for four additional games in the series in the form of a pair of home-and-home series. The first home-and-home series would be played in 2029 and 2030 and the second pair of games would be played in 2033 and 2034. Colorado is expected to get home game sin 2029 and 2033 and Colorado State would host the games in 2030 and 2034, according to The Denver Post. There is no mention of a possible relocation of the series to Denver for a neutral site game.

At this time, there is no official comment from either Colorado or Colorado State regarding the possible scheduling updates.

Colorado and Colorado State have played annually since 1995 and have met 90 times on the football field dating back to 1893. Colorado leads the all-time series 66-22-2, including last season’s 45-13 victory over the Rams. The current contract between the schools expires after the 2020 season, with Colorado State hosting the final game of the existing contract. The two schools will play in Denver this season, although whether the game returns to the neutral field in Denver remains to be seen. Denver has hosted the game every season since 2010 and 18 times since 1998. The last time Colorado State hosted the Buffs was in 1996.

Although Colorado has generally held the upper hand in this series, seeing a rivalry like this continue is good to see for the sport of college football. In-state bragging rights are a part of what make college football fun to watch, even from a neutral standpoint. Having Colorado State on the schedule may not do a tremendous amount for Colorado’s strength of schedule, but the Rams are generally one of the above average Group of Five programs on the radar lately. And for the Rams, getting a crack at a Pac-12 opponent while representing the Mountain West Conference is always a welcomed opportunity.

