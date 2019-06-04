Ex-Washington QB Colson Yankoff transfers to UCLA

Though much of the moves have trickled out over these past few months, on Tuesday many major players in College Football, Inc., announced they have set their bowl rotations for the 2020-25 seasons. Why through only 2025? That’s when the College Football Playoff’s original 12-year contract expires, after which all bets are off for the future of the sport’s postseason.

In the here and now, the hinge game, of sorts, is the Las Vegas Bowl. Beginning in 2020, the game will take a major step up on the pecking order, first by moving from UNLV’s Sam Boyd Stadium to the Raiders’ new stadium, and then by booting the Mountain West for a rotation of SEC and Big Ten teams to play a Pac-12 opponent. The Pac-12 and Mountain West will still play, however, in a newly-created bowl at the Rams’ and Chargers’ new Los Angeles stadium.

A similar change is occurring in the Midwest, where the MAC is kicking the ACC out of the Quick Lane Bowl, as the ACC will now square off against the AAC in a newly-created bowl game at Fenway Park.

Other major changes, some of which were announced by the players involved and all of which have been broken by Stadium’s Brett McMurphy, include:

The Holiday Bowl, which was a Pac-10 vs. Big 12 game when I came of age and recently became a Pac-12 vs. Big Ten game, will now be a Pac-12 vs. ACC game.

The Big Ten will still play the Pac-12 in games below the Rose Bowl on the pecking order, every other year in Las Vegas and in the Redbox Bowl.

The Cheez-It Bowl will now be Big 12 vs. Big Ten, not Big 12 vs. Pac-12.

The Independence Bowl will become an ACC vs. Pac-12 game starting in 2020.

The Las Vegas and Belk bowls will operate on a rotation among the Big Ten and SEC. In 2020, ’22 and ’24, the SEC will be in Las Vegas and the Big Ten in Charlotte. In odd-numbered years, the arrangement will flip.

Here are the lineups that have either been announced or are close enough to official that we can now bank on them… until everything changes again after 2025.

Big Ten

Rose

Orange

Citrus

Outback

Las Vegas

Music City

Belk

Pinstripe

Cheez-It

Redbox

Quick Lane

Big 12

Sugar

Alamo

Camping World

Texas

Liberty

Cheez-It

Armed Forces

First Responder

Pac-12 (not officially announced)

Rose

Alamo

Las Vegas

Holiday

Redbox

Sun

Los Angeles

Independence

SEC

Sugar

Citrus

Texas

Liberty

Belk

Music City

Las Vegas

Gator

Outback

Birmingham

Gasparilla