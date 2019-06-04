Ex-Washington QB Colson Yankoff transfers to UCLA

Former Washington quarterback Colson Yankoff is transferring to UCLA. The Bruins announced his arrival on Tuesday.
A Hayden, Idaho, native, Yankoff was a highly-regarded recruit when he arrived in 2018. He redshirted in his first year on campus — he was named winner of Washington’s Iron Pup Award for the season — but he entered the transfer portal rather than sit behind Georgia transfer Jacob Eason.
Thanks to a new Pac-12 intra-conference rule, Yankoff will have to sit out the 2019 campaign, barring an NCAA waiver, but he would be able to compete as a redshirt freshman for the Bruins in 2020.
With Yankoff no longer on the roster, Washington’s quarterbacks will be Jacob Eason, Jacob Sirmon, Jake Haener and Dylan Morris, all of whom will vie to replace four-year starter Jake Browning. How long do you think it takes Morris, an early enrollee in the 2019 class, takes the same hint that Yankoff clearly got?
Though much of the moves have trickled out over these past few months, on Tuesday many major players in College Football, Inc., announced they have set their bowl rotations for the 2020-25 seasons. Why through only 2025? That’s when the College Football Playoff’s original 12-year contract expires, after which all bets are off for the future of the sport’s postseason.
In the here and now, the hinge game, of sorts, is the Las Vegas Bowl. Beginning in 2020, the game will take a major step up on the pecking order, first by moving from UNLV’s Sam Boyd Stadium to the Raiders’ new stadium, and then by booting the Mountain West for a rotation of SEC and Big Ten teams to play a Pac-12 opponent. The Pac-12 and Mountain West will still play, however, in a newly-created bowl at the Rams’ and Chargers’ new Los Angeles stadium.
A similar change is occurring in the Midwest, where the MAC is kicking the ACC out of the Quick Lane Bowl, as the ACC will now square off against the AAC in a newly-created bowl game at Fenway Park.
Other major changes, some of which were announced by the players involved and all of which have been broken by Stadium’s Brett McMurphy, include:
- The Holiday Bowl, which was a Pac-10 vs. Big 12 game when I came of age and recently became a Pac-12 vs. Big Ten game, will now be a Pac-12 vs. ACC game.
- The Big Ten will still play the Pac-12 in games below the Rose Bowl on the pecking order, every other year in Las Vegas and in the Redbox Bowl.
- The Cheez-It Bowl will now be Big 12 vs. Big Ten, not Big 12 vs. Pac-12.
- The Independence Bowl will become an ACC vs. Pac-12 game starting in 2020.
- The Las Vegas and Belk bowls will operate on a rotation among the Big Ten and SEC. In 2020, ’22 and ’24, the SEC will be in Las Vegas and the Big Ten in Charlotte. In odd-numbered years, the arrangement will flip.
Here are the lineups that have either been announced or are close enough to official that we can now bank on them… until everything changes again after 2025.
Big Ten
Rose
Orange
Citrus
Outback
Las Vegas
Music City
Belk
Pinstripe
Cheez-It
Redbox
Quick Lane
Big 12
Sugar
Alamo
Camping World
Texas
Liberty
Cheez-It
Armed Forces
First Responder
Pac-12 (not officially announced)
Rose
Alamo
Las Vegas
Holiday
Redbox
Sun
Los Angeles
Independence
SEC
Sugar
Citrus
Texas
Liberty
Belk
Music City
Las Vegas
Gator
Outback
Birmingham
Gasparilla
Another hour, another UConn football player is on the move.
In a post earlier this afternoon, we noted that wide receiver Keyion Dixon had decided to transfer from UConn. On social media Monday, one of Dixon’s teammates, quarterback Marvin Washington, confirmed that he too has decided to transfer from the Huskies and will be “officially moving on to better things.”
Washington’s public declaration comes a few days after UConn confirmed the addition of Micah Lemon, a graduate transfer quarterback from North Carolina State.
After redshirting as a true freshman in 2017, Washington appeared in three games this past season. In that limited action, the Orlando native completed nine-of-24 passes for 147 yards, a touchdown and three interceptions while also rushing for 21 yards on 10 carries.
With Washington out of the picture, the Huskies’ quarterback competition will consist of Lemon, Div. II transfer Mike Beaudry and redshirt freshman Steven Krajewski. All three will compete for the starting job for a Huskies squad that was 111th last season in passing efficiency (117.2) and 108th in passing yards per game (178.9) this past season while they were tied for eighth in the country with 17 interceptions (Rutgers’ 22 were the most for any of the 130 FBS programs).
Another hour, another college football player is on the move.
The latest to do so is Keyion Dixon, with the wide receiver confirming on Twitter that he “will be transferring from the University of Connecticut.” Added Dixon, “Life doesn’t always go as we plan but everything always happens for a reason.”
Dixon will be entering his redshirt junior season at his new school, although he’ll have to sit out the 2019 season to satisfy NCAA transfer rules. That would then leave the receiver with a year of eligibility to use in 2020.
In 2017, Dixon’s 33 receptions were third on the Huskies while his 360 receiving yards were fourth. Those numbers dropped to 11 and 147 this past season, although he did post a career-high with two touchdown receptions.
The Big Ten is officially the author of a noteworthy piece of history.
Following up on multiple reports that surfaced Monday, the Big Ten confirmed Tuesday that Kevin Warren has been named as the conference’s next commissioner. Warren will eventually succeed Jim Delany, who in March announced that he would be stepping down from his post in June of 2020 after more than 30 years heading one of the most powerful conferences in collegiate sports.
The timeline for the transition of power has shifted a bit as Warren will begin working with the conference Sept. 16 of this year, with Delany officially stepping aside on Jan. 1 of next year.
When he does take over for Delany, the 55-year-old Warren will become the first black commissioner of a Power Five conference.
Warren, a lawyer who earned his law degree from Notre Dame and who claims late SEC commissioner Mike Slive as a mentor, is currently serving as the Chief Operating Officer for the Minnesota Vikings, a role he’s held since February of 2015. For most of the past 22 years, Warren has worked for a total of three NFL teams in a variety of front office and organizational jobs.