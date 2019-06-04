Fourth Troy starter this offseason leaves Trojans

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

For the fourth time this offseason, Troy, which underwent a coaching change late last year, is losing a player who started for the Trojans last fall.

The latest to signal a move on from first-year head coach Chip Lindsay‘s squad is Tyler Murray, who announced on Twitter that he has “decided to transfer from Troy to pursue other opportunities that are more fitting for my athletic abilities as well as my academic interest.”

“This is one of the hardest decisions I have ever made,” Murray added, “but I feel that this is what is best for my family and I.”

Other than “where God takes me,” the defensive back gave no indication to where he would transfer.

Murray started a dozen games this past season, and his three interceptions and eight passes defensed were good for second on the Trojans. He earned third-team All-Sun Belt Conference honors for his play in 2018.

Among the other starters who have left Troy this offseason are a pair of All-SBC performers, linebacker Tron Folsom (HERE) and defensive back Marcus Jones (HERE). Folsom ultimately ended up at Colorado State, Jones at Houston.