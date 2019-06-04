Fourth Troy starter this offseason leaves Trojans

For the fourth time this offseason, Troy, which underwent a coaching change late last year, is losing a player who started for the Trojans last fall.
The latest to signal a move on from first-year head coach Chip Lindsay‘s squad is Tyler Murray, who announced on Twitter that he has “decided to transfer from Troy to pursue other opportunities that are more fitting for my athletic abilities as well as my academic interest.”
“This is one of the hardest decisions I have ever made,” Murray added, “but I feel that this is what is best for my family and I.”
Other than “where God takes me,” the defensive back gave no indication to where he would transfer.
Murray started a dozen games this past season, and his three interceptions and eight passes defensed were good for second on the Trojans. He earned third-team All-Sun Belt Conference honors for his play in 2018.
Among the other starters who have left Troy this offseason are a pair of All-SBC performers, linebacker Tron Folsom (HERE) and defensive back Marcus Jones (HERE). Folsom ultimately ended up at Colorado State, Jones at Houston.
As it turned out, Western Kentucky doubled up on Power Five linebacking transfers late last month.
As we noted late last week, Jaden Hunter announced that he would be transferring from Georgia to WKU. The same day, Malik Staples confirmed on Twitter that he was leaving Louisville and will be joining Hunter at WKU.
Staples comes to the Hilltoppers as a graduate transfer. The linebacker also heads to the Bluegrass State Bowling Green armed with two seasons of eligibility.
A three-star 2016 signee, Staples played in 19 games his first two seasons at the U of L. This past season, Staples didn’t see the field for the Cardinals.
Nearly two months after leaving the SEC, Zay Brown has found himself a new home at a lower rung on the college football ladder.
As all of the cool football kids are doing these days, Brown took to Twitter to reveal that he will be transferring to Tennessee-Chattanooga to continue his collegiate playing career. The defensive back-turned-linebacker had announced in mid-April that he would be transferring from South Carolina.
As the Moccasins compete at the FCS level, Brown will be eligible to play immediately in 2019.
Brown was a three-star member of USC’s 2017 recruiting class who didn’t play a down for the Gamecocks. After coming to Columbia as a safety, Brown moved to linebacker in 2018.
The Big Ten is set to make some history a little over 12 hours from now.
Earlier Monday, it was reported that the Big Ten was set to announce its replacement Tuesday afternoon for retiring commissioner Jim Delany. Not long after, ESPN's Adam Schefter was among the first to report that Delany will be replaced by Kevin Warren.
The 55-year-old Warren would become the first black commissioner of a Power Five conference.
Warren, a lawyer who earned his law degree from Notre Dame, is currently serving as the Chief Operating Officer for the Minnesota Vikings, a role he's held since February of 2015. For most of the past 22 years, Warren has worked for a total of three NFL teams in a variety of front office and organizational jobs.
In March of this year, it was announced that the 71-year-old Delany would be stepping down in June of 2020 after more than 30 years heading one of the most powerful conferences in collegiate sports.
The Big Ten will officially announce and introduce its next commissioner on Tuesday. In a brief memo sent out to the media Monday evening, the Big Ten confirmed it will name its sixth commissioner in conference history at an event in Rosemont, Illinois on Tuesday, June 4.
Current Big Ten commissioner Jim Delany announced in March he would be stepping down from his position in 2020. Delany’s contract expires on June 30, 2020, giving him one full final year on the job before his to=be-named successor takes over the job. Delany has been the commissioner of the Big Ten since 1989 and he has guided the conference through multiple expansions, first with Penn State early in his tenure, and later with Nebraska in 2011 and Rutgers and Maryland in 2014. Delany has also overseen the launch of the Big Ten Network and has guided the conference to being one of the two most profitable conferences in collegiate athletics.
Simply put, Delany is leaving some pretty big shoes to fill for the job. And within the next 24 hours, we will finally know who will be attempting to fill them moving forward.
Following Delany’s retirement announcement, the Big Ten organized a search committee led by Northwestern president Morton Schapiro. It had been suggested before that Northwestern AD Jim Phillips was among the favorites to land the job of commissioner.