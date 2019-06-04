Houston adds second Minnesota transfer this offseason

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

For the second time in a month, Houston has added a player from the same Big Ten school.

First, it was defensive back Kelvin Clemmons opting to transfer from Minnesota and continuing his collegiate playing career at Houston. On Twitter over the weekend, Gervarrius Owens announced that he too would be leaving the Gophers for the Cougars.

Like Clemmons, Owens signed with the Gophers as part of their 2019 recruiting class after spending 2018 at the junior college level. Minnesota granted both players releases from their National Letters of Intent so they could move on to the AAC school.

I will be attending the University of Houston this fall🤝 see y’all September 1st in Norman #GoCoogs #HTownTakeOver — 3️⃣ (@gervarrius_3) June 2, 2019

It was expected that Owens, a JUCO All-American at Northeastern Oklahoma A&M, would compete immediately for a starting job in the Gophers’ secondary.

Owens and Clemmons are actually two of four Power Five transfers added by UH this offseason, joining UCLA offensive guard Justin Murphy and Texas Tech offensive guard Gio Pancotti.