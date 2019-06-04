Kevin Warren introduced as Jim Delany’s successor as B1G commish

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Big Ten is officially the author of a noteworthy piece of history.

Following up on multiple reports that surfaced Monday, the Big Ten confirmed Tuesday that Kevin Warren has been named as the conference’s next commissioner. Warren will eventually succeed Jim Delany, who in March announced that he would be stepping down from his post in June of 2020 after more than 30 years heading one of the most powerful conferences in collegiate sports.

The timeline for the transition of power has shifted a bit as Warren will begin working with the conference Sept. 16 of this year, with Delany officially stepping aside on Jan. 1 of next year.

When he does take over for Delany, the 55-year-old Warren will become the first black commissioner of a Power Five conference.

The Big Ten officially welcomes Kevin Warren as the sixth commissioner in conference history. pic.twitter.com/ywqv8h9TOz — Big Ten Conference (@bigten) June 4, 2019

”

Warren, a lawyer who earned his law degree from Notre Dame and who claims late SEC commissioner Mike Slive as a mentor, is currently serving as the Chief Operating Officer for the Minnesota Vikings, a role he’s held since February of 2015. For most of the past 22 years, Warren has worked for a total of three NFL teams in a variety of front office and organizational jobs.