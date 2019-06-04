Maryland potentially losing starting nose tackle to transfer

Mike Locksley‘s defensive line rotation his first season back in College Park appears to have taken a fairly significant hit.

Late last week, 247Sports.com was the first to report that Adam McLean‘s name is now listed in the NCAA transfer database. The website noted that the 6-2, 305-pound defensive tackle, despite entering his fifth-year senior season, would not be leaving the Terrapins as a graduate transfer, meaning he would very likely have to sit out the 2019 season if he were to move on to another FBS program.

Per the site, that would then leave the lineman with one season of eligibility he could use in 2020.

A four-star member of the Terps’ 2015 recruiting class, McLean (pictured, left) was ranked as the No. 2 player at any position in the state of Maryland. He was the highest-rated player in the program’s class that year.

After playing in 10 games (one start) his first three seasons on campus, McLean started all 11 games in which he played at nose tackle in 2018.

However, twice during his time at Maryland, in September of 2015 and again in March of 2017, it was reported that McLean would be leaving the Terrapins. Both times, as it turned out, McLean remained at/returned to the school.