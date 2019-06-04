Michigan transfer Reuben Jones to visit West Virginia this week

Nearly three months after announcing his intention to leave Michigan, Reuben Jones is zeroing in on a new college football home.
Last month, Jones took a visit to Toledo, which is the home of former teammate U-M Lawrence Marshall. This week, the defensive lineman confirmed to 247Sports.com, he’ll make the trek to Morgantown for an unofficial visit to West Virginia. Another former U-M teammate, Keith Washington, transferred to WVU in December of 2017.
At some point after visiting the Mountaineers, Jones will make a decision on his football future.
As a graduate transfer, Jones will be eligible to play immediately at his new school. The 2019 season would serve as the lineman’s final year of eligibility.
Jones, a three-star 2015 signee, played in 15 games during his time with the Wolverines. Four of those appearances came this past season.
The Big Ten is officially the author of a noteworthy piece of history.
Following up on multiple reports that surfaced Monday, the Big Ten confirmed Tuesday that Kevin Warren has been named as the conference’s next commissioner. Warren will eventually succeed Jim Delany, who in March announced that he would be stepping down from his post in June of 2020 after more than 30 years heading one of the most powerful conferences in collegiate sports.
The timeline for the transition of power has shifted a bit as Warren will begin working with the conference Sept. 16 of this year, with Delany officially stepping aside on Jan. 1 of next year.
When he does take over for Delany, the 55-year-old Warren will become the first black commissioner of a Power Five conference.
Warren, a lawyer who earned his law degree from Notre Dame and who claims late SEC commissioner Mike Slive as a mentor, is currently serving as the Chief Operating Officer for the Minnesota Vikings, a role he’s held since February of 2015. For most of the past 22 years, Warren has worked for a total of three NFL teams in a variety of front office and organizational jobs.
For the second time in a month, Houston has added a player from the same Big Ten school.
First, it was defensive back Kelvin Clemmons opting to transfer from Minnesota and continuing his collegiate playing career at Houston. On Twitter over the weekend, Gervarrius Owens announced that he too would be leaving the Gophers for the Cougars.
Like Clemmons, Owens signed with the Gophers as part of their 2019 recruiting class after spending 2018 at the junior college level. Minnesota granted both players releases from their National Letters of Intent so they could move on to the AAC school.
It was expected that Owens, a JUCO All-American at Northeastern Oklahoma A&M, would compete immediately for a starting job in the Gophers’ secondary.
Owens and Clemmons are actually two of four Power Five transfers added by UH this offseason, joining UCLA offensive guard Justin Murphy and Texas Tech offensive guard Gio Pancotti.
On the same day we noted a potential addition to Neal Brown‘s first West Virginia roster, there is now a potential departure on the same side of the ball.
According to the SEC Network‘s Cole Cubelic, Kenny Robinson Jr. has entered his name into the NCAA transfer database, the first step in what would be a move away from the Mountaineers. If the safety opts to remain in the portal and transfer away from Morgantown, it would be a significant blow to WVU’s defense as Robinson was second on the team in tackles with 77 and tied for second in the entire Big 12 with four interceptions.
Following the 2018 regular season, Robinson, a Pittsburgh, Penn., native, earned first-team all-conference honors.
Robinson started 20 games during his time with the Mountaineers, with a dozen of those coming last season as a true sophomore.
Mike Locksley‘s defensive line rotation his first season back in College Park appears to have taken a fairly significant hit.
Late last week, 247Sports.com was the first to report that Adam McLean‘s name is now listed in the NCAA transfer database. The website noted that the 6-2, 305-pound defensive tackle, despite entering his fifth-year senior season, would not be leaving the Terrapins as a graduate transfer, meaning he would very likely have to sit out the 2019 season if he were to move on to another FBS program.
Per the site, that would then leave the lineman with one season of eligibility he could use in 2020.
A four-star member of the Terps’ 2015 recruiting class, McLean (pictured, left) was ranked as the No. 2 player at any position in the state of Maryland. He was the highest-rated player in the program’s class that year.
After playing in 10 games (one start) his first three seasons on campus, McLean started all 11 games in which he played at nose tackle in 2018.
However, twice during his time at Maryland, in September of 2015 and again in March of 2017, it was reported that McLean would be leaving the Terrapins. Both times, as it turned out, McLean remained at/returned to the school.