Michigan transfer Reuben Jones to visit West Virginia this week

Nearly three months after announcing his intention to leave Michigan, Reuben Jones is zeroing in on a new college football home.

Last month, Jones took a visit to Toledo, which is the home of former teammate U-M Lawrence Marshall. This week, the defensive lineman confirmed to 247Sports.com, he’ll make the trek to Morgantown for an unofficial visit to West Virginia. Another former U-M teammate, Keith Washington, transferred to WVU in December of 2017.

At some point after visiting the Mountaineers, Jones will make a decision on his football future.

As a graduate transfer, Jones will be eligible to play immediately at his new school. The 2019 season would serve as the lineman’s final year of eligibility.

Jones, a three-star 2015 signee, played in 15 games during his time with the Wolverines. Four of those appearances came this past season.