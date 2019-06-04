South Carolina transfer Zay Brown lands at FCS school

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Nearly two months after leaving the SEC, Zay Brown has found himself a new home at a lower rung on the college football ladder.

As all of the cool football kids are doing these days, Brown took to Twitter to reveal that he will be transferring to Tennessee-Chattanooga to continue his collegiate playing career. The defensive back-turned-linebacker had announced in mid-April that he would be transferring from South Carolina.

As the Moccasins compete at the FCS level, Brown will be eligible to play immediately in 2019.

Brown was a three-star member of USC’s 2017 recruiting class who didn’t play a down for the Gamecocks. After coming to Columbia as a safety, Brown moved to linebacker in 2018.