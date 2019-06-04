West Virginia’s second-leading tackler enters portal

On the same day we noted a potential addition to Neal Brown‘s first West Virginia roster, there is now a potential departure on the same side of the ball.

According to the SEC Network‘s Cole Cubelic, Kenny Robinson Jr. has entered his name into the NCAA transfer database, the first step in what would be a move away from the Mountaineers. If the safety opts to remain in the portal and transfer away from Morgantown, it would be a significant blow to WVU’s defense as Robinson was second on the team in tackles with 77 and tied for second in the entire Big 12 with four interceptions.

Following the 2018 regular season, Robinson, a Pittsburgh, Penn., native, earned first-team all-conference honors.

Robinson started 20 games during his time with the Mountaineers, with a dozen of those coming last season as a true sophomore.