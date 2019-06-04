Western Kentucky added second Power Five LB transfer last week

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

As it turned out, Western Kentucky doubled up on Power Five linebacking transfers late last month.

As we noted late last week, Jaden Hunter announced that he would be transferring from Georgia to WKU. The same day, Malik Staples confirmed on Twitter that he was leaving Louisville and will be joining Hunter at WKU.

Staples comes to the Hilltoppers as a graduate transfer. The linebacker also heads to the Bluegrass State Bowling Green armed with two seasons of eligibility.

A three-star 2016 signee, Staples played in 19 games his first two seasons at the U of L. This past season, Staples didn’t see the field for the Cardinals.