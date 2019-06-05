Army and Marshall agree to home-and-home starting in 2025

Marshall athletic director Mike Hamrick has wanted to upgrade the Thundering Herd’s non-conference schedule with some attractive matchups and netted another big name of the team’s future slate in confirming that the school has agreed to a home-and-home series with Army within the next decade.

As noted by The Herald-Dispatch this week, the Black Knights will head to Huntington for a game on Aug. 30, 2025 and the return visit from Marshall will take place in West Point on October 10, 2026.

“There are a lot of considerations that go into it, but the military ties are phenomenal, and our TV people within our conference love us playing Army and Navy,” Hamrick told the paper. “Those are national games. CBS Sports Network and the NFL Network saw those games and thought that was great. There are Navy and Army alumni all over the world and they’re loyal to them. It makes for a great series.”

The visit to Army is the Thundering Herd’s only non-conference game on the docket for 2026 so far while the 2025 home game joins existing matchups against East Carolina and Western Michigan.

The Black Knights have been much more active in filling out their schedule as an independent, opening at Marshall in 2025 and following that up with additional games against North Texas, Liberty, Syracuse, Wake Forest, UMass and, of course, fellow service academies Navy and Air Force. The same group of schools is present again on the 2026 schedule for the program with one exception in Coastal Carolina subbing out UNT.

Army opens against another CUSA school in 2019 (home at Rice on Aug. 30) while Marshall is also no stranger to seeing an academy in Week 1 by hosting Virginia Military Academy on Aug. 31 to begin their upcoming campaign.