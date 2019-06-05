Cal, San Diego State schedule home-and-home series for 2024-25

San Diego State is a familiar foe to most of the Pac-12 and yet another program from the Power Five conference has no issues in adding the Aztecs to their future schedule.

Cal and SDSU announced on Wednesday that they have agreed to a home-and-home series, with the first meeting taking place in Berkeley on September 14, 2024 and the return date set for September 13, 2025 in Southern California.

The two programs from opposite ends of the state have already met eight times in football and have split the overall series at four games apiece (all wins by the home team, interestingly enough). The last meeting took place in 2016 at what was then-known as Qualcomm Stadium in San Diego when the Aztecs won a wild 45-40 shootout.

That game was part of a trend of Rocky Long’s program being a pesky thorn in the side of the Pac-12 in recent years with the program winning four of their last five games against league members (including two straight wins over ASU and a win against fellow Bay Area program Stanford in 2017). Neither side appears to be backing down either as the Mountain West power will take on at least one Pac-12 school every single season from 2019-2028. This includes dates against UCLA, Arizona, Washington State, Oregon State and Arizona State in addition to the most recent games against the Golden Bears.

The home-and-home set does help fill out the non-conference slate for Cal in the somewhat near future as well. The school has a trip to Auburn sandwiched between home games against SDSU and UC Davis in 2024 and UNLV joining the Aztecs on the schedule in 2025.