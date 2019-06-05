Getty Images

Ex-South Carolina DC Lorenzo Ward takes same job at FCS school

By John TaylorJun 5, 2019, 6:06 AM EDT
Leave a comment

For the second time in as many days, an individual with a relatively recent connection to South Carolina has landed at an FCS school in Tennessee.

Tuesday, Tennessee-Chattanooga announced that head coach Rusty Wright has hired Lorenzo Ward as the Moccasins’ defensive coordinator.  This will mark Ward’s second stint at Chattanooga as he worked as an assistant at the FCS school from 1994-98.

The past two seasons, Ward worked as the defensive backs coach at Louisville; after the firing of Bobby Petrino, Ward served as the Cardinals’ interim head coach for the last two games of the 2018 season.

Ward’s most noteworthy stint, though, came as South Carolina’s defensive coordinator from 2009-15.

“I have known Coach Ward for a long time and he is an outstanding addition to our program,” said Wright in a statement. “He was on the staff when I played here and has coached at the highest levels throughout his career. He wants to be here and we are very fortunate to have him.”

Earlier this week, former South Carolina defensive back-turned-linebacker Zay Brown took to Twitter to announce that he will be transferring to Chattanooga.

Already facing serious felony charge, Nebraska’s Maurice Washington cited for drug paraphernalia

Getty Images
By John TaylorJun 4, 2019, 9:39 PM EDT
2 Comments

Maurice Washington simply can’t keep himself off of the wrong end of a less-than-flattering headline.

According to the Lincoln Journal Star, Washington was cited early Tuesday on suspicion of possessing drug paraphernalia.  The citation, issued by a University of Nebraska-Lincoln police officer, stemmed from a call being made reporting the smell of marijuana emanating from inside an on-campus complex. “After narrowing the odor to a particular room, police found Washington and three other people inside,” the Journal Star wrote. “Police searched the room and found a marijuana pipe with residue in it.”

Washington was the only individual in the room who received a citation.

In a very brief statement, a university spokesperson said the football program is “aware of the situation and [is] addressing it.”

This incident is the latest off-field misstep for Washington.

In mid-May, Washington appeared in a California court via phone in connection to charges filed under that state’s revenge-porn law.  A plea hearing in that case is scheduled for June 12.

Appearing in a Santa Clara County (Calif.) courtroom in April, Washington was arraigned on a pair of charges, one a felony and the other a misdemeanor, in connection to a situation whose genesis was a little over a year ago.  In mid-February, a Santa Clara County judge signed a warrant filed a couple of days earlier that sought the arrest of the Nebraska running back for alleged violation of that state’s revenge-porn law. It’s alleged that Washington sent a sexually-explicit 10-second video, recorded two years prior by someone other than Washington, involving a then-15-year-old female and two other boys, neither of whom was Washington, to that same female in early March of 2018. The female has claimed she is being sexually assaulted in the video, which shows the teenager performing oral sex on one boy while another masturbates.

Washington is facing a felony count of possessing a video or photograph of a person under 18 who is engaging in or simulating sexual conduct and a misdemeanor count of posting a video or photograph of a person engaging in or simulating sexual conduct without consent, leading to the person suffering emotional distress. Washington had dated the alleged victim prior to the video being recorded.

Because of an issue involving Washington’s Lincoln-based attorney not being licensed to practice law in California, the player did not enter a plea during that initial arraignment; the Santa Clara Public Defender’s Office is now serving as Washington’s California counsel.

Scott Frost had confirmed in early March that Washington would be a limited participant in spring practice because of the off-field issue.  In also confirming that Washington will not play in the spring game, the head coach stated that, “[o]verall, I think Maurice has done a good job [this spring] trying to stick to the norm and what practice he has done, he’s looked good.”

“We’re going to sit back and let the process play out and see where it lands,” Frost added of the back’s legal entanglement.

After some academic uncertainty throughout the offseason, Washington was cleared to join the Cornhuskers football team in early August of last year. As a true freshman, and despite the off-field cloud hanging over him from the start of the season, Washington rushed for 455 yards and three touchdowns, numbers that were both good for third on the team. His 24 receptions were also third-best, while his 221 receiving yards were fourth.

Ex-Washington QB Colson Yankoff transfers to UCLA

Getty Images
By Zach BarnettJun 4, 2019, 6:36 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Former Washington quarterback Colson Yankoff is transferring to UCLA. The Bruins announced his arrival on Tuesday.

A Hayden, Idaho, native, Yankoff was a highly-regarded recruit when he arrived in 2018. He redshirted in his first year on campus — he was named winner of Washington’s Iron Pup Award for the season — but he entered the transfer portal rather than sit behind Georgia transfer Jacob Eason.

Thanks to a new Pac-12 intra-conference rule, Yankoff will have to sit out the 2019 campaign, barring an NCAA waiver, but he would be able to compete as a redshirt freshman for the Bruins in 2020.

With Yankoff no longer on the roster, Washington’s quarterbacks will be Jacob Eason, Jacob SirmonJake Haener and Dylan Morris, all of whom will vie to replace four-year starter Jake Browning. How long do you think it takes Morris, an early enrollee in the 2019 class, takes the same hint that Yankoff clearly got?

Big Ten, Big 12, SEC set bowl rotations for 2020-25 cycles

Getty Images
By Zach BarnettJun 4, 2019, 4:23 PM EDT
3 Comments

Though much of the moves have trickled out over these past few months, on Tuesday many major players in College Football, Inc., announced they have set their bowl rotations for the 2020-25 seasons. Why through only 2025? That’s when the College Football Playoff’s original 12-year contract expires, after which all bets are off for the future of the sport’s postseason.

In the here and now, the hinge game, of sorts, is the Las Vegas Bowl. Beginning in 2020, the game will take a major step up on the pecking order, first by moving from UNLV’s Sam Boyd Stadium to the Raiders’ new stadium, and then by booting the Mountain West for a rotation of SEC and Big Ten teams to play a Pac-12 opponent. The Pac-12 and Mountain West will still play, however, in a newly-created bowl at the Rams’ and Chargers’ new Los Angeles stadium.

A similar change is occurring in the Midwest, where the MAC is kicking the ACC out of the Quick Lane Bowl, as the ACC will now square off against the AAC in a newly-created bowl game at Fenway Park.

Other major changes, some of which were announced by the players involved and all of which have been broken by Stadium’s Brett McMurphy, include:

  • The Holiday Bowl, which was a Pac-10 vs. Big 12 game when I came of age and recently became a Pac-12 vs. Big Ten game, will now be a Pac-12 vs. ACC game.
  • The Big Ten will still play the Pac-12 in games below the Rose Bowl on the pecking order, every other year in Las Vegas and in the Redbox Bowl.
  • The Cheez-It Bowl will now be Big 12 vs. Big Ten, not Big 12 vs. Pac-12.
  • The Independence Bowl will become an ACC vs. Pac-12 game starting in 2020.
  • The Las Vegas and Belk bowls will operate on a rotation among the Big Ten and SEC. In 2020, ’22 and ’24, the SEC will be in Las Vegas and the Big Ten in Charlotte. In odd-numbered years, the arrangement will flip.

Here are the lineups that have either been announced or are close enough to official that we can now bank on them… until everything changes again after 2025.

Big Ten
Rose
Orange
Citrus
Outback
Las Vegas
Music City
Belk
Pinstripe
Cheez-It
Redbox
Quick Lane

Big 12
Sugar
Alamo
Camping World
Texas
Liberty
Cheez-It
Armed Forces
First Responder

Pac-12 (not officially announced)
Rose
Alamo
Las Vegas
Holiday
Redbox
Sun
Los Angeles
Independence

SEC
Sugar
Citrus
Texas
Liberty
Belk
Music City
Las Vegas
Gator
Outback
Birmingham
Gasparilla

UConn losing QB Marvin Washington to transfer

Getty Images
By John TaylorJun 4, 2019, 3:21 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Another hour, another UConn football player is on the move.

In a post earlier this afternoon, we noted that wide receiver Keyion Dixon had decided to transfer from UConn.  On social media Monday, one of Dixon’s teammates, quarterback Marvin Washington, confirmed that he too has decided to transfer from the Huskies and will be “officially moving on to better things.”

Washington’s public declaration comes a few days after UConn confirmed the addition of Micah Lemon, a graduate transfer quarterback from North Carolina State.

After redshirting as a true freshman in 2017, Washington appeared in three games this past season.  In that limited action, the Orlando native completed nine-of-24 passes for 147 yards, a touchdown and three interceptions while also rushing for 21 yards on 10 carries.

With Washington out of the picture, the Huskies’ quarterback competition will consist of Lemon, Div. II transfer Mike Beaudry and redshirt freshman Steven Krajewski.  All three will compete for the starting job for a Huskies squad that was 111th last season in passing efficiency (117.2) and 108th in passing yards per game (178.9) this past season while they were tied for eighth in the country with 17 interceptions (Rutgers’ 22 were the most for any of the 130 FBS programs).