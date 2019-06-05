Miami QB Cade Weldon transfers to East Tennessee State

Miami’s crowded depth chart at quarterback is officially a little thinner as we transition into the summer.

As noted by 247Sports and later confirmed by the player himself on his twitter feed, former Miami QB Cade Weldon has made the move from Coral Gables to the FCS program at East Tennessee State.

The Tampa native saw limited playing time for the Hurricanes after arriving as part of the class of 2017 as a three-star recruit, playing in four games in 2018 and completing a grand total of two passes for 14 yards while rushing for 16 on the ground with a touchdown. The redshirt sophomore is the son of Casey Weldon, the former Florida State signal-caller back in the early 1990’s who famously finished as runner up in the Heisman Trophy voting to Desmond Howard as a senior.

The younger Weldon could be eyeing a return to the FBS level eventually after holding offers from the likes of Kentucky and South Carolina but will compete for the starting job at ETSU in the near term.

In Weldon’s absence though, the Miami QB derby is even more clearer prior to fall camp for Manny Diaz and company. Incumbent starter N’Kosi Perry is likely the slight favorite to hold onto the job ahead of Ohio State transfer Tate Martell and Jarren Williams.