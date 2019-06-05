Rape accusation preceded Brian Snead’s departure from Ohio State

And now we know a whole lot more of the rest of the story.

After playing in the first two games of the 2018 season, Brian Snead did not see the field at all the remainder of the year — he didn’t even make the trip for the Week 3 game against TCU — with Ohio State consistently declining to publicly address the running back’s status with the football program. In mid-January, the back announced on Twitter he had to “part ways with Ohio State University” for unspecified reasons.

Wednesday morning, The Lantern, the university’s student newspaper, reported that the “parting of ways” was preceded by a rape investigation centering on Snead allegedly sexually assaulting a fellow OSU student on September 11. The football program became aware of the allegations prior to the third game of the season, triggering a suspension. Snead was subsequently dismissed from the university Nov. 27.

From The Lantern‘s report:

Snead was found by a university investigation to have violated the code of student conduct with charges of non-consensual sexual intercourse and non-consensual sexual contact… Ben Johnson, Ohio State spokesman, said in an email. … “Ohio State does not tolerate sexual assault,” Johnson said. “The safety and well-being of our community is our first priority. In this case, the individual was found in violation of our code of student conduct and removed from the university.

No criminal charges were ever filed against Snead, and it was reported in late January that the back had transferred into an Iowa junior college.

A four-star member of the Buckeyes’ 2018 recruiting class, Snead was rated as the No. 3 back in the country and the No. 17 player at any position in the talent-rich state of Florida. In his two appearances as a true freshman, he ran for 37 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries.