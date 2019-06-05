Temple AD Patrick Kraft, Georgia Southern AD Tom Kleinlein latest additions to NCAA Football Oversight Committee

The NCAA Division I Football Oversight Committee continues to fill out its roster ahead of a number of term vacancies this summer.
In a pair of separate announcements, two additional names were confirmed as joining the governing committee starting in July. First up was Temple athletic director Patrick Kraft, who will take the AAC’s spot at the table. Additionally, Georgia Southern AD Tom Kleinlein will replace fellow conference AD Larry Teis (of Texas State) on the committee.
“It’s an honor to be chosen to represent Georgia Southern and the Sun Belt Conference on the NCAA Division I Football Oversight Committee,” Kleinlein said in a release. “I look forward to being able to work with my constituents and help advance college football through enhancing the student-athlete experience, which continues to be a top priority at Georgia Southern.”
The duo joins Buffalo AD Mark Alnutt in being named to the oversight gig in the past few weeks. Among the FBS members of the committee, only a replacement for outgoing Pac-12 representative and current Arizona State AD Ray Anderson is left for the NCAA to announce.
The NCAA Division I Football Oversight Committee is primarily tasked with licensing bowl games and sorting out procedures for the FCS postseason among their other duties. They also have a hand, along with the NCAA Football Rules Committee, in helping develop rules to govern the sport overall as well.
West Virginia AD Shane Lyons will remain the chair of the Football Oversight Committee in 2019.
Marshall athletic director Mike Hamrick has wanted to upgrade the Thundering Herd’s non-conference schedule with some attractive matchups and netted another big name of the team’s future slate in confirming that the school has agreed to a home-and-home series with Army within the next decade.
As noted by The Herald-Dispatch this week, the Black Knights will head to Huntington for a game on Aug. 30, 2025 and the return visit from Marshall will take place in West Point on October 10, 2026.
“There are a lot of considerations that go into it, but the military ties are phenomenal, and our TV people within our conference love us playing Army and Navy,” Hamrick told the paper. “Those are national games. CBS Sports Network and the NFL Network saw those games and thought that was great. There are Navy and Army alumni all over the world and they’re loyal to them. It makes for a great series.”
The visit to Army is the Thundering Herd’s only non-conference game on the docket for 2026 so far while the 2025 home game joins existing matchups against East Carolina and Western Michigan.
The Black Knights have been much more active in filling out their schedule as an independent, opening at Marshall in 2025 and following that up with additional games against North Texas, Liberty, Syracuse, Wake Forest, UMass and, of course, fellow service academies Navy and Air Force. The same group of schools is present again on the 2026 schedule for the program with one exception in Coastal Carolina subbing out UNT.
Army opens against another CUSA school in 2019 (home at Rice on Aug. 30) while Marshall is also no stranger to seeing an academy in Week 1 by hosting Virginia Military Academy on Aug. 31 to begin their upcoming campaign.
San Diego State is a familiar foe to most of the Pac-12 and yet another program from the Power Five conference has no issues in adding the Aztecs to their future schedule.
Cal and SDSU announced on Wednesday that they have agreed to a home-and-home series, with the first meeting taking place in Berkeley on September 14, 2024 and the return date set for September 13, 2025 in Southern California.
The two programs from opposite ends of the state have already met eight times in football and have split the overall series at four games apiece (all wins by the home team, interestingly enough). The last meeting took place in 2016 at what was then-known as Qualcomm Stadium in San Diego when the Aztecs won a wild 45-40 shootout.
That game was part of a trend of Rocky Long’s program being a pesky thorn in the side of the Pac-12 in recent years with the program winning four of their last five games against league members (including two straight wins over ASU and a win against fellow Bay Area program Stanford in 2017). Neither side appears to be backing down either as the Mountain West power will take on at least one Pac-12 school every single season from 2019-2028. This includes dates against UCLA, Arizona, Washington State, Oregon State and Arizona State in addition to the most recent games against the Golden Bears.
The home-and-home set does help fill out the non-conference slate for Cal in the somewhat near future as well. The school has a trip to Auburn sandwiched between home games against SDSU and UC Davis in 2024 and UNLV joining the Aztecs on the schedule in 2025.
Miami’s crowded depth chart at quarterback is officially a little thinner as we transition into the summer.
As noted by 247Sports and later confirmed by the player himself on his twitter feed, former Miami QB Cade Weldon has made the move from Coral Gables to the FCS program at East Tennessee State.
The Tampa native saw limited playing time for the Hurricanes after arriving as part of the class of 2017 as a three-star recruit, playing in four games in 2018 and completing a grand total of two passes for 14 yards while rushing for 16 on the ground with a touchdown. The redshirt sophomore is the son of Casey Weldon, the former Florida State signal-caller back in the early 1990’s who famously finished as runner up in the Heisman Trophy voting to Desmond Howard as a senior.
The younger Weldon could be eyeing a return to the FBS level eventually after holding offers from the likes of Kentucky and South Carolina but will compete for the starting job at ETSU in the near term.
In Weldon’s absence though, the Miami QB derby is even more clearer prior to fall camp for Manny Diaz and company. Incumbent starter N’Kosi Perry is likely the slight favorite to hold onto the job ahead of Ohio State transfer Tate Martell and Jarren Williams.
While you would think it would be a nice quiet summer down in West Virginia for new head coach Neal Brown, that has not been anywhere close to being the case. Especially now as he’s seen both of the Mountaineers’ starting safeties enter the NCAA Transfer Portal in as many days.
Per 247Sports, Derrek Pitts has joined teammate and fellow safety Kenny Robinson in the portal and is almost assuredly headed out of Morgantown in short order.
Set to be a junior in 2019, Pitts was a regular in the WVU secondary since arriving as a four-star recruit and started two games last year, notably blocking a field goal that he returned for a touchdown against Iowa State. He reportedly had a good spring practice and emerged as one of the better players on defense but that’s all a moot point now with his name in the portal.
A Charleston, West Virginia native, Pitts originally committed to Penn State before flipping to the nearby Mountaineers and enrolling early back in 2017. It remains to be seen where the safety will eventually wind up but it will be interesting to see if Houston and former head coach Dana Holgorsen are among the programs that also get involved in re-recruiting the safety.
Needless to say, WVU has gone from feeling good about their secondary to having a gaping hole on the backend after just two days in early June. Pitts and Robinson combined for 104 tackles and five picks so that’s a lot production that Brown and company will need to replace before the team’s opener against James Madison in late August.