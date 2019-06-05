Temple AD Patrick Kraft, Georgia Southern AD Tom Kleinlein latest additions to NCAA Football Oversight Committee

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The NCAA Division I Football Oversight Committee continues to fill out its roster ahead of a number of term vacancies this summer.

In a pair of separate announcements, two additional names were confirmed as joining the governing committee starting in July. First up was Temple athletic director Patrick Kraft, who will take the AAC’s spot at the table. Additionally, Georgia Southern AD Tom Kleinlein will replace fellow conference AD Larry Teis (of Texas State) on the committee.

“It’s an honor to be chosen to represent Georgia Southern and the Sun Belt Conference on the NCAA Division I Football Oversight Committee,” Kleinlein said in a release. “I look forward to being able to work with my constituents and help advance college football through enhancing the student-athlete experience, which continues to be a top priority at Georgia Southern.”

The duo joins Buffalo AD Mark Alnutt in being named to the oversight gig in the past few weeks. Among the FBS members of the committee, only a replacement for outgoing Pac-12 representative and current Arizona State AD Ray Anderson is left for the NCAA to announce.

The NCAA Division I Football Oversight Committee is primarily tasked with licensing bowl games and sorting out procedures for the FCS postseason among their other duties. They also have a hand, along with the NCAA Football Rules Committee, in helping develop rules to govern the sport overall as well.

West Virginia AD Shane Lyons will remain the chair of the Football Oversight Committee in 2019.