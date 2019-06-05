Texas Tech RB Da’Leon Ward confirms transfer out of Lubbock

After several reports indicating as such, Texas Tech RB Da’Leon Ward confirmed on Tuesday night that he is indeed ticketed out of Lubbock after entering the NCAA transfer portal.
Ward was the team’s second-leading rusher last season, starting the year strong before injuries eventually took hold on his way to 341 yards and three scores on the ground in ex-coach Kliff Kingsbury’s Air Raid system. He sat out most of spring practice under new head coach Matt Wells — for undisclosed reasons — but had a number of off-the-field incidents (such as a felony theft charge that was eventually dismissed) that likely contributed to his slide down the depth chart the last few months.
Back as a recruit, Ward was rated by most services as a three-star back who held offers from Louisville, TCU, Boise State and several others. He certainly has talent after bursting onto the scene as a true freshman and leading the team in rushing back in 2016 but he’ll be looking for a new home with at least two years of eligibility left.
With Ward out of the picture in Lubbock, the Red Raiders are likely to lean even heavier on sophomore Ta’Zhawn Henry, junior Jax Welch and redshirt freshman SaRodorick Thompson as the program embarks on a different direction on the ground under their new staff.
Miami’s crowded depth chart at quarterback is officially a little thinner as we transition into the summer.
As noted by 247Sports and later confirmed by the player himself on his twitter feed, former Miami QB Cade Weldon has made the move from Coral Gables to the FCS program at East Tennessee State.
The Tampa native saw limited playing time for the Hurricanes after arriving as part of the class of 2017 as a three-star recruit, playing in four games in 2018 and completing a grand total of two passes for 14 yards while rushing for 16 on the ground with a touchdown. The redshirt sophomore is the son of Casey Weldon, the former Florida State signal-caller back in the early 1990’s who famously finished as runner up in the Heisman Trophy voting to Desmond Howard as a senior.
The younger Weldon could be eyeing a return to the FBS level eventually after holding offers from the likes of Kentucky and South Carolina but will compete for the starting job at ETSU in the near term.
In Weldon’s absence though, the Miami QB derby is even more clearer prior to fall camp for Manny Diaz and company. Incumbent starter N’Kosi Perry is likely the slight favorite to hold onto the job ahead of Ohio State transfer Tate Martell and Jarren Williams.
While you would think it would be a nice quiet summer down in West Virginia for new head coach Neal Brown, that has not been anywhere close to being the case. Especially now as he’s seen both of the Mountaineers’ starting safeties enter the NCAA Transfer Portal in as many days.
Per 247Sports, Derrek Pitts has joined teammate and fellow safety Kenny Robinson in the portal and is almost assuredly headed out of Morgantown in short order.
Set to be a junior in 2019, Pitts was a regular in the WVU secondary since arriving as a four-star recruit and started two games last year, notably blocking a field goal that he returned for a touchdown against Iowa State. He reportedly had a good spring practice and emerged as one of the better players on defense but that’s all a moot point now with his name in the portal.
A Charleston, West Virginia native, Pitts originally committed to Penn State before flipping to the nearby Mountaineers and enrolling early back in 2017. It remains to be seen where the safety will eventually wind up but it will be interesting to see if Houston and former head coach Dana Holgorsen are among the programs that also get involved in re-recruiting the safety.
Needless to say, WVU has gone from feeling good about their secondary to having a gaping hole on the backend after just two days in early June. Pitts and Robinson combined for 104 tackles and five picks so that’s a lot production that Brown and company will need to replace before the team’s opener against James Madison in late August.
The fans of a pair of SEC West programs can breathe a little easier when it comes to the upper end of their respective 2019 recruiting classes.
Running back Jerrion Ealy (pictured) was a five-star Ole Miss signee this past cycle while LSU added four-star defensive back Maurice Hampton. Both players, though, were also outstanding baseball players in high school, leading to some consternation, especially on the part of the Rebels, that the signees could ditch football to pursue a professional career in the stick-and-ball sport.
As the first round of the 2019 Major League Baseball Draft came and went earlier this week without either player’s name being called, however, both subsequently confirmed that they will play football — and baseball — for their respective schools.
ESPN.com wrote that “Ealy… has notified MLB organizations he plans to stay at Ole Miss, the team he signed with in this past recruiting class.” Hampton’s father told the Baton Rouge Advocate that “a few franchises” called his son toward the end of the first round and offered signing bonuses that approached $1.8 million in one case, although those offers were not enough to get Hampton to forego being a two-sport athlete at the collegiate level.
Ealy was rated as the No. 3 running back in the country; the No. 3 player at any position in the state of Mississippi; and the No. 29 player overall on 247Sports.com‘s composite board. He was the highest-rated recruit in the Rebels’ class this year.
Hampton was listed on the same recruiting service’s composite board as the No. 1 player at any position in the state of Tennessee and the No. 14 cornerback in the country.
And now we know a whole lot more of the rest of the story.
After playing in the first two games of the 2018 season, Brian Snead did not see the field at all the remainder of the year — he didn’t even make the trip for the Week 3 game against TCU — with Ohio State consistently declining to publicly address the running back’s status with the football program. In mid-January, the back announced on Twitter he had to “part ways with Ohio State University” for unspecified reasons.
Wednesday morning, The Lantern, the university’s student newspaper, reported that the “parting of ways” was preceded by a rape investigation centering on Snead allegedly sexually assaulting a fellow OSU student on September 11. The football program became aware of the allegations prior to the third game of the season, triggering a suspension. Snead was subsequently dismissed from the university Nov. 27.
From The Lantern‘s report:
Snead was found by a university investigation to have violated the code of student conduct with charges of non-consensual sexual intercourse and non-consensual sexual contact… Ben Johnson, Ohio State spokesman, said in an email.
…
“Ohio State does not tolerate sexual assault,” Johnson said. “The safety and well-being of our community is our first priority. In this case, the individual was found in violation of our code of student conduct and removed from the university.
No criminal charges were ever filed against Snead, and it was reported in late January that the back had transferred into an Iowa junior college.
A four-star member of the Buckeyes’ 2018 recruiting class, Snead was rated as the No. 3 back in the country and the No. 17 player at any position in the talent-rich state of Florida. In his two appearances as a true freshman, he ran for 37 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries.