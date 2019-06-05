Two highly-rated SEC football signees eschew MLB after MLB teams eschew them in first round of draft

The fans of a pair of SEC West programs can breathe a little easier when it comes to the upper end of their respective 2019 recruiting classes.

Running back Jerrion Ealy (pictured) was a five-star Ole Miss signee this past cycle while LSU added four-star defensive back Maurice Hampton. Both players, though, were also outstanding baseball players in high school, leading to some consternation, especially on the part of the Rebels, that the signees could ditch football to pursue a professional career in the stick-and-ball sport.

As the first round of the 2019 Major League Baseball Draft came and went earlier this week without either player’s name being called, however, both subsequently confirmed that they will play football — and baseball — for their respective schools.

ESPN.com wrote that “Ealy… has notified MLB organizations he plans to stay at Ole Miss, the team he signed with in this past recruiting class.” Hampton’s father told the Baton Rouge Advocate that “a few franchises” called his son toward the end of the first round and offered signing bonuses that approached $1.8 million in one case, although those offers were not enough to get Hampton to forego being a two-sport athlete at the collegiate level.

Ealy was rated as the No. 3 running back in the country; the No. 3 player at any position in the state of Mississippi; and the No. 29 player overall on 247Sports.com‘s composite board. He was the highest-rated recruit in the Rebels’ class this year.

Hampton was listed on the same recruiting service’s composite board as the No. 1 player at any position in the state of Tennessee and the No. 14 cornerback in the country.