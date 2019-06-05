With Penn State nixed, Florida State transfer George Campbell headed instead to West Virginia

In February of this year, Florida State wide receiver George Campbell announced that he would be transferring to Penn State; late last month, it was reported that Campbell would not be headed to Happy Valley because he couldn’t get into a graduate program at the university.
Tuesday, yet another development has the wide receiver headed to another university a little south and west of his desired transfer landing spot.
Ahmad Jackson, Campbell’s uncle, confirmed to the Tampa Bay Times that his nephew will be headed to West Virginia to continue his collegiate playing career. “Done deal. One-way flight [Tuesday] morning,” Jackson told the Times.
As a graduate transfer, Campbell would be eligible to play for the Mountaineers immediately in 2019.
A five-star member of the Seminoles’ 2015 recruiting class, Campbell was rated as the No. 3 receiver in the country; the No. 9 player at any position in the state of Florida; and the No. 19 player overall on 247Sports.com‘s composite board. The Tarpon Springs high schooler was the highest-rated skill player in FSU’s class that year.
Campbell’s time in Tallahassee never matched that recruiting pedigree, however, as he totaled just 13 catches for 206 yards over the past four years. Four of the catches and 42 of the yards came in 2018, one year after he missed all but four games of the 2017 season because of injury.
WVU, meanwhile, is looking to replenish a unit that lost its top two receivers to the NFL and its third-leading receiver to transfer.
The fans of a pair of SEC West programs can breathe a little easier when it comes to the upper end of their respective 2019 recruiting classes.
Running back Jerrion Ealy (pictured) was a five-star Ole Miss signee this past cycle while LSU added four-star defensive back Maurice Hampton. Both players, though, were also outstanding baseball players in high school, leading to some consternation, especially on the part of the Rebels, that the signees could ditch football to pursue a professional career in the stick-and-ball sport.
As the first round of the 2019 Major League Baseball Draft came and went earlier this week without either player’s name being called, however, both subsequently confirmed that they will play football — and baseball — for their respective schools.
ESPN.com wrote that “Ealy… has notified MLB organizations he plans to stay at Ole Miss, the team he signed with in this past recruiting class.” Hampton’s father told the Baton Rouge Advocate that “a few franchises” called his son toward the end of the first round and offered signing bonuses that approached $1.8 million in one case, although those offers were not enough to get Hampton to forego being a two-sport athlete at the collegiate level.
Ealy was rated as the No. 3 running back in the country; the No. 3 player at any position in the state of Mississippi; and the No. 29 player overall on 247Sports.com‘s composite board. He was the highest-rated recruit in the Rebels’ class this year.
Hampton was listed on the same recruiting service’s composite board as the No. 1 player at any position in the state of Tennessee and the No. 14 cornerback in the country.
And now we know a whole lot more of the rest of the story.
After playing in the first two games of the 2018 season, Brian Snead did not see the field at all the remainder of the year — he didn’t even make the trip for the Week 3 game against TCU — with Ohio State consistently declining to publicly address the running back’s status with the football program. In mid-January, the back announced on Twitter he had to “part ways with Ohio State University” for unspecified reasons.
Wednesday morning, The Lantern, the university’s student newspaper, reported that the “parting of ways” was preceded by a rape investigation centering on Snead allegedly sexually assaulting a fellow OSU student on September 11. The football program became aware of the allegations prior to the third game of the season, triggering a suspension. Snead was subsequently dismissed from the university Nov. 27.
From The Lantern‘s report:
Snead was found by a university investigation to have violated the code of student conduct with charges of non-consensual sexual intercourse and non-consensual sexual contact… Ben Johnson, Ohio State spokesman, said in an email.
…
“Ohio State does not tolerate sexual assault,” Johnson said. “The safety and well-being of our community is our first priority. In this case, the individual was found in violation of our code of student conduct and removed from the university.
No criminal charges were ever filed against Snead, and it was reported in late January that the back had transferred into an Iowa junior college.
A four-star member of the Buckeyes’ 2018 recruiting class, Snead was rated as the No. 3 back in the country and the No. 17 player at any position in the talent-rich state of Florida. In his two appearances as a true freshman, he ran for 37 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries.
Clay Helton is really rolling in reversals this offseason that have significantly helped restock and replenish his USC roster.
Bru McCoy, a five-star 2019 signee, transferred to Texas from USC and participated in spring practice with the Longhorns before returning to the Trojans. Both defensive back Greg Johnson and wide receiver Velus Jones signaled a move away from USC before doing twin about-faces at separate times and returning to the Trojans.
Tuesday brought word of yet another reversal, albeit with a slightly different twist.
After announcing in early May that he would be transferring from Florida, Chris Steele revealed not long after that he would be transferring to Oregon to continue his collegiate playing career. However, 247Sports.com, citing two unnamed sources, is reporting that Steele will be enrolling instead at USC. The website wrote that “Steele officially visited Oregon but then was back on campus at USC Monday with Texas wide receiver transfer Bru McCoy.”
Thus far, neither the player nor the program has confirmed the development.
If it were to come to fruition, though, it would be yet another big get for the embattled Helton & Company.
A four-star 2019 signee, Steele was rated as the No. 5 cornerback in the country; the No. 6 player at any position in the state of California; and the No. 42 player overall on 247Sports.com‘s composite board. He easily was the highest-rated signee in the Gators’ class this year.
After significant roster churn during Scott Frost‘s first year in Lincoln, it’s been quiet, relatively speaking, on the transfer front for Nebraska this year. So, of course, there is now some further 2019 roster churning on which to note.
Amidst significant speculation about his future, an NU official has confirmed that the name of CJ Smith is now listed in the NCAA transfer database. As Smith was ticketed for significant playing time in 2019, it’s unclear what triggered the defensive back’s decision to enter the portal.
Smith was a three-star member of the Cornhuskers’ 2018 recruiting class. The Omaha World-Herald writes that “Smith was the first recruit to commit to Scott Frost at Nebraska.”
After playing in the first two games of the 2018 season, Smith sustained a significant knee injury in the second contest that sidelined him for the remainder of the year.
Between the time Frost was hired as the head coach at Nebraska in December of 2017 to the start of the 2018 regular season, at least a baker’s dozen Cornhuskers left the Big Ten school. This offseason, Smith became the fifth as he joins linebackers Quayshon Alexander (HERE) and Breon Dixon (HERE), defensive back Cam Jones (HERE) and punter Caleb Lightbourn (HERE) in departing the program.