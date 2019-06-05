With Penn State nixed, Florida State transfer George Campbell headed instead to West Virginia

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

In February of this year, Florida State wide receiver George Campbell announced that he would be transferring to Penn State; late last month, it was reported that Campbell would not be headed to Happy Valley because he couldn’t get into a graduate program at the university.

Tuesday, yet another development has the wide receiver headed to another university a little south and west of his desired transfer landing spot.

Ahmad Jackson, Campbell’s uncle, confirmed to the Tampa Bay Times that his nephew will be headed to West Virginia to continue his collegiate playing career. “Done deal. One-way flight [Tuesday] morning,” Jackson told the Times.

As a graduate transfer, Campbell would be eligible to play for the Mountaineers immediately in 2019.

A five-star member of the Seminoles’ 2015 recruiting class, Campbell was rated as the No. 3 receiver in the country; the No. 9 player at any position in the state of Florida; and the No. 19 player overall on 247Sports.com‘s composite board. The Tarpon Springs high schooler was the highest-rated skill player in FSU’s class that year.

Campbell’s time in Tallahassee never matched that recruiting pedigree, however, as he totaled just 13 catches for 206 yards over the past four years. Four of the catches and 42 of the yards came in 2018, one year after he missed all but four games of the 2017 season because of injury.

WVU, meanwhile, is looking to replenish a unit that lost its top two receivers to the NFL and its third-leading receiver to transfer.