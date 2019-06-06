Florida adds game against Charlotte to 2023 future schedule

There has been an inordinate amount of time devoted this offseason to discussing Florida’s future schedule.

There’s been the bickering with UCF fans over a potential 2-for-1 series, an extension of the annual rivalry game against Florida State, the Gators scheduling their first out-of-state non-conference road game in nearly four decades and high-profile home-and-homes added to the docket with bluebloods like Texas.

Amid all that however, the school was also doing a little bit of housekeeping in trying to fill out their future schedules with additional home games against Group of Five competition. To that end, Florida and Charlotte confirmed earlier this week they have inked a contract to bring the 49ers to Gainesville on September 23, 2023.

“We’re thrilled to play the Gators in one of college football’s most iconic stadiums, The Swamp,” Charlotte AD Mike Hill said in a release. “Games like these are tremendous experiences for our football team and our fans. I’m grateful to (Florida AD) Scott Stricklin and (Florida Executive Associate AD) Laird Veatch for working with us to make this game happen.”

It’s probably not too surprising to see such a game happen for either side considering Hill is a longtime staffer at UF prior to taking over the 49ers program, having spent six years as the Gators’ Executive Associate Athletics Director for External Affairs among other roles.

Charlotte also has non-conference games at Maryland and home against Georgia State set for 2023 in addition to the date in the Swamp. Florida, meanwhile, has just their rivalry game against the Seminoles set for that same season so far. In fact, the Gators have plenty of work to do on the schedule front with at least two openings in the non-conference slate from 2022 and beyond.