Four-star 2017 signee who triggered khaki-clad Jim Harbaugh’s leap into a swimming pool enters transfer portal

To celebrate Oliver Martin‘s commitment to Michigan in late January of 2017, a khaki-clad Jim Harbaugh jumped into a pool. Nearly two-and-a-half years later, Martin is jumping ship.
According to a tweet from Tom VanHaaren of ESPN.com, Martin is now listed in the NCAA transfer database, the first step in what would potentially be a move away from Ann Arbor. For what it’s worth, there has been no confirmation from either the wide receiver or the U-M football program.
A four-star member of that 2017 class, Martin was rated as the No. 1 player at any position in the state of Iowa. Martin ultimately chose U-M over, among others, his home state Iowa Hawkeyes.
According to HawkCentral.com, “[s]ources close to the situation have indicated Iowa is a possible destination for Martin,” whose family lives less than a half-hour from Kinnick Stadium.
A shoulder injury played a role in Martin not seeing the field as a true freshman and taking a redshirt season. This past season, Martin caught 11 passes for 125 yards and a touchdown. He also ran once for another 11 yards.
Barring something out of the ordinary rearing its head, Martin would have to sit out the 2019 season to satisfy NCAA transfer rules. That would then leave the receiver with two years of eligibility he can begin using in 2020.
An addition under center is officially official in Morgantown.
May 8, it was reported that Jarret Doege took the first step in leaving Bowling Green by placing his name into the NCAA transfer database; eight days later, Doege posted on Twitter that he had decided to continue his collegiate playing career at West Virginia. Nearly three weeks after that social media development, WVU confirmed Wednesday that the quarterback has enrolled in classes at the university and been added to the Mountaineers’ roster.
There is a connection between Doege and Neal Brown as the new West Virginia head coach served as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Texas Tech from 2010-12 when Seth Doege, Jarret’s older brother, was a quarterback for the Red Raiders.
Doege will have to sit out the 2019 season, but would then have two years of eligibility beginning in 2020.
In 2017, Doege became the first true freshman to start a game at Bowling Green since Brian McClure in 1982. The following season, Doege’s 2,660 yards passing and 27 touchdowns were the most of any quarterback in the MAC.
The NCAA Division I Football Oversight Committee continues to fill out its roster ahead of a number of term vacancies this summer.
In a pair of separate announcements, two additional names were confirmed as joining the governing committee starting in July. First up was Temple athletic director Patrick Kraft, who will take the AAC’s spot at the table. Additionally, Georgia Southern AD Tom Kleinlein will replace fellow conference AD Larry Teis (of Texas State) on the committee.
“It’s an honor to be chosen to represent Georgia Southern and the Sun Belt Conference on the NCAA Division I Football Oversight Committee,” Kleinlein said in a release. “I look forward to being able to work with my constituents and help advance college football through enhancing the student-athlete experience, which continues to be a top priority at Georgia Southern.”
The duo joins Buffalo AD Mark Alnutt in being named to the oversight gig in the past few weeks. Among the FBS members of the committee, only a replacement for outgoing Pac-12 representative and current Arizona State AD Ray Anderson is left for the NCAA to announce.
The NCAA Division I Football Oversight Committee is primarily tasked with licensing bowl games and sorting out procedures for the FCS postseason among their other duties. They also have a hand, along with the NCAA Football Rules Committee, in helping develop rules to govern the sport overall as well.
West Virginia AD Shane Lyons will remain the chair of the Football Oversight Committee in 2019.
Marshall athletic director Mike Hamrick has wanted to upgrade the Thundering Herd’s non-conference schedule with some attractive matchups and netted another big name of the team’s future slate in confirming that the school has agreed to a home-and-home series with Army within the next decade.
As noted by The Herald-Dispatch this week, the Black Knights will head to Huntington for a game on Aug. 30, 2025 and the return visit from Marshall will take place in West Point on October 10, 2026.
“There are a lot of considerations that go into it, but the military ties are phenomenal, and our TV people within our conference love us playing Army and Navy,” Hamrick told the paper. “Those are national games. CBS Sports Network and the NFL Network saw those games and thought that was great. There are Navy and Army alumni all over the world and they’re loyal to them. It makes for a great series.”
The visit to Army is the Thundering Herd’s only non-conference game on the docket for 2026 so far while the 2025 home game joins existing matchups against East Carolina and Western Michigan.
The Black Knights have been much more active in filling out their schedule as an independent, opening at Marshall in 2025 and following that up with additional games against North Texas, Liberty, Syracuse, Wake Forest, UMass and, of course, fellow service academies Navy and Air Force. The same group of schools is present again on the 2026 schedule for the program with one exception in Coastal Carolina subbing out UNT.
Army opens against another CUSA school in 2019 (home at Rice on Aug. 30) while Marshall is also no stranger to seeing an academy in Week 1 by hosting Virginia Military Academy on Aug. 31 to begin their upcoming campaign.
San Diego State is a familiar foe to most of the Pac-12 and yet another program from the Power Five conference has no issues in adding the Aztecs to their future schedule.
Cal and SDSU announced on Wednesday that they have agreed to a home-and-home series, with the first meeting taking place in Berkeley on September 14, 2024 and the return date set for September 13, 2025 in Southern California.
The two programs from opposite ends of the state have already met eight times in football and have split the overall series at four games apiece (all wins by the home team, interestingly enough). The last meeting took place in 2016 at what was then-known as Qualcomm Stadium in San Diego when the Aztecs won a wild 45-40 shootout.
That game was part of a trend of Rocky Long’s program being a pesky thorn in the side of the Pac-12 in recent years with the program winning four of their last five games against league members (including two straight wins over ASU and a win against fellow Bay Area program Stanford in 2017). Neither side appears to be backing down either as the Mountain West power will take on at least one Pac-12 school every single season from 2019-2028. This includes dates against UCLA, Arizona, Washington State, Oregon State and Arizona State in addition to the most recent games against the Golden Bears.
The home-and-home set does help fill out the non-conference slate for Cal in the somewhat near future as well. The school has a trip to Auburn sandwiched between home games against SDSU and UC Davis in 2024 and UNLV joining the Aztecs on the schedule in 2025.