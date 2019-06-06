Four-star 2017 signee who triggered khaki-clad Jim Harbaugh’s leap into swimming pool enters transfer portal

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

To celebrate Oliver Martin‘s commitment to Michigan in late January of 2017, a khaki-clad Jim Harbaugh jumped into a pool. Nearly two-and-a-half years later, Martin is jumping ship.

According to a tweet from Tom VanHaaren of ESPN.com, Martin is now listed in the NCAA transfer database, the first step in what would potentially be a move away from Ann Arbor. For what it’s worth, there has been no confirmation from either the wide receiver or the U-M football program.

Per a source, Michigan wide receiver Oliver Martin is in the transfer portal. — Tom VanHaaren (@TomVH) June 5, 2019

A four-star member of that 2017 class, Martin was rated as the No. 1 player at any position in the state of Iowa. Martin ultimately chose U-M over, among others, his home state Iowa Hawkeyes.

According to HawkCentral.com, “[s]ources close to the situation have indicated Iowa is a possible destination for Martin,” whose family lives less than a half-hour from Kinnick Stadium.

A shoulder injury played a role in Martin not seeing the field as a true freshman and taking a redshirt season. This past season, Martin caught 11 passes for 125 yards and a touchdown. He also ran once for another 11 yards.

Barring something out of the ordinary rearing its head, Martin would have to sit out the 2019 season to satisfy NCAA transfer rules. That would then leave the receiver with two years of eligibility he can begin using in 2020.