Jackson State signee Leroy Hawkins III killed in shooting

The life of yet another college football player has been senselessly and prematurely snuffed out.

According to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Leroy Hawkins III was killed after being shot multiple times during an incident in Dallas Tuesday. Hawkins, who graduated from high school in the area last week, was just 17 years old.

From the Star-Telegram‘s report:

Police responded shortly after midnight to a shooting in the 400 block of North Akard Street near Federal Street. A suspect walked up to a red 2007 Pontiac and argued with two people inside before pulling out a gun… Hawkins was found in the passenger seat with several gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Dallas police arrested Kenaijae Keon Anderson, 18, after he confessed to the fatal shooting, the CBS affiliate in that city subsequently reported.

In February, Hawkins signed a National Letter of Intent to play his college football for Jackson State, an FCS program in Mississippi.

“Leroy Hawkins was a very special young man,” JSU head football coach John Hendrick said in a statement. “We will keep Leroy and his family and friends in our thoughts and prayers through this difficult time.”

“We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of Leroy Hawkins,” a statement from JSU athletic director Ashley Robinson began. “Leroy was a tremendous son, athlete, student and friend, and he will be sorely missed. We offer our deepest condolences to his family and friends.”