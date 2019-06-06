LSU WR Jonathan Giles reportedly looking to transfer for a second time

Jonathan Giles is looking for a new program. Again.

The Texas Tech-turned-LSU wide receiver is the latest name to be entered into the NCAA Transfer Portal, 247Sports’ Shea Dixon reports on Thursday afternoon.

It’s not quite clear if Giles, who should be a redshirt senior, is going to be a graduate transfer that will be immediately eligible but that seems like a safe assumption considering he sat out a year after moving from Lubbock to Baton Rouge after his sophomore season in 2016. Last year for the Tigers he caught just 10 passes for 59 yards over eight games, a far cry from the 69 receptions for 1,158 yards and 13 touchdowns he had in his final campaign with the Red Raiders.

While LSU is moving to a more “wide-open” offensive system, the depth chart was probably more of a driver for Giles’ eventual departure than anything. The program was set to return pretty much everybody from last year at receiver (including likely starters Justin Jefferson, Ja'Marr Chase and Terrace Marshall) and add yet another incoming crop of talented recruits to boot.

The former three-star recruit is originally from the Houston area and held offers from a number of Power Five and Group of Five programs in the region back in the day.