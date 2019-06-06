NC State shows off ‘Stealth Wolf’ uniforms for game against Syracuse

While Clemson has established itself as the unquestioned top-dog in the ACC the past few years, who can be that second program just behind the Tigers has been up for grabs for a while now after Florida State has backslid into mediocrity. Two of the teams who have started to show the potential for developing into that role lately have been N.C. State and a rising Syracuse program.

The pair will meeting under the lights on Thursday, October 10 this season in a big time ACC Atlantic battle that should draw plenty of viewers on national TV as a result. The Wolfpack have designated the home game at Carter-Finley Stadium as part of a Military Appreciation Day they regularly have throughout the year and are adding a new twist to the festivities with a ‘Stealth Wolf’ alternate uniform they showcased on Thursday for all to see:

A closer look at our Military Appreciation Day 💧 #StealthWolf pic.twitter.com/Q1gHYLz1Sj — NC State Football (@PackFootball) June 6, 2019

You have to zoom in a bit to see the camo pattern on the uniforms but a fairly clean — and good — look as far as these types of uniforms go even if all white isn’t exactly the kind of look most associate with either stealth or the military. We’re guessing there will be some sort of white out look in the stands for the game as well and a sharp contrast to whatever the Orange might sport for the meeting.

Neither side has shied away from sporting a unique look for this particular game in years past so it looks like the trend will continue in 2019 thanks to N.C. State’s latest unveil.