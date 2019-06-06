North Texas launches Heisman campaign for QB Mason Fine

When you peruse the latest odds for the Heisman Trophy going into the 2019 season, the usual suspects are there at the top of the list just like you would expect. Among the heavy favorites that just about everyone in college football will be keeping an eye on include Clemson signal-caller Trevor Lawrence and Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa. There’s also Wisconsin RB Jonathan Taylor and up-and-comers like presumed Ohio State starter Justin Fields.

Below those big names though, it’s really anybody’s guess as to who can succeed Oklahoma’s Kyler Murray to win the most prestigious individual award in the sport come December. While nobody outside of Denton or die hard CUSA fans would throw Mason Fine’s name in the discussion right now, the North Texas quarterback is at least joining a number of his fellow stars in the sport in having his very own Heisman campaign.

Yes, the Mean Green launched a #6forHeisman campaign on Thursday to promote their star player, complete with a fancy website and obligatory social media mentions.

Don’t get us wrong, Fine is a terrific player and he’s gunning to be named Conference USA Offensive Player of the Year for a third straight season in 2019 after going back-to-back and re-writing the school record book since taking over as a starter. Still, he’s the longest of long shots to even make it to New York given the level of competition for the Heisman and the much bigger stages that the Lawrence’s and Tagovailoa’s of the world have each Saturday.

Kudos to the folks at UNT for launching a new marketing campaign built around their best player but something says the Heisman part of things is just a little bridge too far as we sit here in early June.