Not one but three West Virginia safeties are in the transfer portal now

Would the last man out the door please turn out the lights in the West Virginia safeties room?
In what has to be a disturbing summer trend for new head coach Neal Brown, 247Sports reports that redshirt sophomore Eugene Brown has entered the NCAA transfer portal as of Wednesday afternoon. That’s notable because Brown would be the third safety on the team’s depth chart to submit his name to the database in as many days, joining two starters in Derrek Pitts and Kenny Robinson in the portal.
Not great news to say the least in Morgantown.
Brown wasn’t quite the player as either Pitts or Robinson — 247 notes he hadn’t made it into the rotation at safety coming out of spring practice — but his departure is quite a blow for depth on the backend and on special teams. The former three-star appeared in all but one game at WVU last season and was expected to serve a similar role again at the very least under the new staff.
Either way, the Mountaineers have been super busy when it comes to the Transfer Portal on both ends heading into 2019. A whopping seven players have at least put their name in to transfer (only two have actually moved elsewhere though) while the school has added several potential starters on the other end in players like WR George Campbell and more competition at quarterback in the form of Bowling Green’s Jarret Doege.
So yes, the portal giveth and the portal taketh. At West Virginia though, it sure seems like more of the latter is going on this summer.
Kyler Murray has set the gold standard in becoming the first person ever to be a top 10 pick in both the MLB and NFL drafts but don’t expect Florida signal-caller Feleipe Franks to follow in the Heisman winner’s footsteps just yet.
The redshirt junior QB is nowhere near the prospect as the former Oklahoma star was in either sport but that didn’t stop the Boston Red Sox from drafting him on Wednesday with their 31st round (out of 40) pick — No. 947 overall — in Major League Baseball’s 2019 amateur draft. Despite the selection, Gators fans have no reason to worry as Franks is sticking with his preferred sport and will be on the gridiron at the Swamp this fall and not anywhere near a diamond.
“I’m flattered that the Red Sox picked me this afternoon,” Franks said in a statement from the school. “However, I’m living out my dream being the quarterback of the Florida Gators. We’re all working extremely hard this offseason and I cannot wait to hit the field this fall.”
The school notes that Franks, who hasn’t played baseball since 2015 after enrolling early in Gainesville for football, was at one time the No. 500 prospect in the sport and a top 50 pitcher nationally at Crawfordville (FL) Wakulla High. Interestingly the Red Sox were also the same team to draft a UF quarterback last too, nabbing Jeff Driskel in the 29th round back in 2013.
Franks threw for 2,457 yards and 24 touchdowns last year for the Gators, leading them to a New Year’s Six Bowl win and resurgent 10 win season under new head coach Dan Mullen. He is set to be the starter once again in 2019 for the team and with another good effort on the gridiron, can start thinking much more about an NFL team drafting him than a MLB one.
The life of yet another college football player has been senselessly and prematurely snuffed out.
According to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Leroy Hawkins III was killed after being shot multiple times during an incident in Dallas Tuesday. Hawkins, who graduated from high school in the area last week, was just 17 years old.
From the Star-Telegram‘s report:
Police responded shortly after midnight to a shooting in the 400 block of North Akard Street near Federal Street. A suspect walked up to a red 2007 Pontiac and argued with two people inside before pulling out a gun…
Hawkins was found in the passenger seat with several gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital, where he died.
Dallas police arrested Kenaijae Keon Anderson, 18, after he confessed to the fatal shooting, the CBS affiliate in that city subsequently reported.
In February, Hawkins signed a National Letter of Intent to play his college football for Jackson State, an FCS program in Mississippi.
“Leroy Hawkins was a very special young man,” JSU head football coach John Hendrick said in a statement. “We will keep Leroy and his family and friends in our thoughts and prayers through this difficult time.”
“We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of Leroy Hawkins,” a statement from JSU athletic director Ashley Robinson began. “Leroy was a tremendous son, athlete, student and friend, and he will be sorely missed. We offer our deepest condolences to his family and friends.”
To celebrate Oliver Martin‘s commitment to Michigan in late January of 2017, a khaki-clad Jim Harbaugh jumped into a pool. Nearly two-and-a-half years later, Martin is jumping ship.
According to a tweet from Tom VanHaaren of ESPN.com, Martin is now listed in the NCAA transfer database, the first step in what would potentially be a move away from Ann Arbor. For what it’s worth, there has been no confirmation from either the wide receiver or the U-M football program.
A four-star member of that 2017 class, Martin was rated as the No. 1 player at any position in the state of Iowa. Martin ultimately chose U-M over, among others, his home state Iowa Hawkeyes.
According to HawkCentral.com, “[s]ources close to the situation have indicated Iowa is a possible destination for Martin,” whose family lives less than a half-hour from Kinnick Stadium.
A shoulder injury played a role in Martin not seeing the field as a true freshman and taking a redshirt season. This past season, Martin caught 11 passes for 125 yards and a touchdown. He also ran once for another 11 yards.
Barring something out of the ordinary rearing its head, Martin would have to sit out the 2019 season to satisfy NCAA transfer rules. That would then leave the receiver with two years of eligibility he can begin using in 2020.
An addition under center is officially official in Morgantown.
May 8, it was reported that Jarret Doege took the first step in leaving Bowling Green by placing his name into the NCAA transfer database; eight days later, Doege posted on Twitter that he had decided to continue his collegiate playing career at West Virginia. Nearly three weeks after that social media development, WVU confirmed Wednesday that the quarterback has enrolled in classes at the university and been added to the Mountaineers’ roster.
There is a connection between Doege and Neal Brown as the new West Virginia head coach served as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Texas Tech from 2010-12 when Seth Doege, Jarret’s older brother, was a quarterback for the Red Raiders.
Doege will have to sit out the 2019 season, but would then have two years of eligibility beginning in 2020.
In 2017, Doege became the first true freshman to start a game at Bowling Green since Brian McClure in 1982. The following season, Doege’s 2,660 yards passing and 27 touchdowns were the most of any quarterback in the MAC.