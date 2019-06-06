Three West Virginia safeties now in transfer portal

Would the last man out the door please turn out the lights in the West Virginia safeties room?
In what has to be a disturbing summer trend for new head coach Neal Brown, 247Sports reports that redshirt sophomore Eugene Brown has entered the NCAA transfer portal as of Wednesday afternoon. That’s notable because Brown would be the third safety on the team’s depth chart to submit his name to the database in as many days, joining two starters in Derrek Pitts and Kenny Robinson in the portal.
Not great news to say the least in Morgantown.
Brown wasn’t quite the player as either Pitts or Robinson — 247 notes he hadn’t made it into the rotation at safety coming out of spring practice — but his departure is quite a blow for depth on the backend and on special teams. The former three-star appeared in all but one game at WVU last season and was expected to serve a similar role again at the very least under the new staff.
Either way, the Mountaineers have been super busy when it comes to the Transfer Portal on both ends heading into 2019. A whopping seven players have at least put their name in to transfer (only two have actually moved elsewhere though) while the school has added several potential starters on the other end in players like WR George Campbell and more competition at quarterback in the form of Bowling Green’s Jarret Doege.
So yes, the portal giveth and the portal taketh. At West Virginia though, it sure seems like more of the latter is going on this summer.
While Clemson has established itself as the unquestioned top-dog in the ACC the past few years, who can be that second program just behind the Tigers has been up for grabs for a while now after Florida State has backslid into mediocrity. Two of the teams who have started to show the potential for developing into that role lately have been N.C. State and a rising Syracuse program.
The pair will meeting under the lights on Thursday, October 10 this season in a big time ACC Atlantic battle that should draw plenty of viewers on national TV as a result. The Wolfpack have designated the home game at Carter-Finley Stadium as part of a Military Appreciation Day they regularly have throughout the year and are adding a new twist to the festivities with a ‘Stealth Wolf’ alternate uniform they showcased on Thursday for all to see:
You have to zoom in a bit to see the camo pattern on the uniforms but a fairly clean — and good — look as far as these types of uniforms go even if all white isn’t exactly the kind of look most associate with either stealth or the military. We’re guessing there will be some sort of white out look in the stands for the game as well and a sharp contrast to whatever the Orange might sport for the meeting.
Neither side has shied away from sporting a unique look for this particular game in years past so it looks like the trend will continue in 2019 thanks to N.C. State’s latest unveil.
There has been an inordinate amount of time devoted this offseason to discussing Florida’s future schedule.
There’s been the bickering with UCF fans over a potential 2-for-1 series, an extension of the annual rivalry game against Florida State, the Gators scheduling their first out-of-state non-conference road game in nearly four decades and high-profile home-and-homes added to the docket with bluebloods like Texas.
Amid all that however, the school was also doing a little bit of housekeeping in trying to fill out their future schedules with additional home games against Group of Five competition. To that end, Florida and Charlotte confirmed earlier this week they have inked a contract to bring the 49ers to Gainesville on September 23, 2023.
“We’re thrilled to play the Gators in one of college football’s most iconic stadiums, The Swamp,” Charlotte AD Mike Hill said in a release. “Games like these are tremendous experiences for our football team and our fans. I’m grateful to (Florida AD) Scott Stricklin and (Florida Executive Associate AD) Laird Veatch for working with us to make this game happen.”
It’s probably not too surprising to see such a game happen for either side considering Hill is a longtime staffer at UF prior to taking over the 49ers program, having spent six years as the Gators’ Executive Associate Athletics Director for External Affairs among other roles.
Charlotte also has non-conference games at Maryland and home against Georgia State set for 2023 in addition to the date in the Swamp. Florida, meanwhile, has just their rivalry game against the Seminoles set for that same season so far. In fact, the Gators have plenty of work to do on the schedule front with at least two openings in the non-conference slate from 2022 and beyond.
When you peruse the latest odds for the Heisman Trophy going into the 2019 season, the usual suspects are there at the top of the list just like you would expect. Among the heavy favorites that just about everyone in college football will be keeping an eye on include Clemson signal-caller Trevor Lawrence and Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa. There’s also Wisconsin RB Jonathan Taylor and up-and-comers like presumed Ohio State starter Justin Fields.
Below those big names though, it’s really anybody’s guess as to who can succeed Oklahoma’s Kyler Murray to win the most prestigious individual award in the sport come December. While nobody outside of Denton or die hard CUSA fans would throw Mason Fine’s name in the discussion right now, the North Texas quarterback is at least joining a number of his fellow stars in the sport in having his very own Heisman campaign.
Yes, the Mean Green launched a #6forHeisman campaign on Thursday to promote their star player, complete with a fancy website and obligatory social media mentions.
Don’t get us wrong, Fine is a terrific player and he’s gunning to be named Conference USA Offensive Player of the Year for a third straight season in 2019 after going back-to-back and re-writing the school record book since taking over as a starter. Still, he’s the longest of long shots to even make it to New York given the level of competition for the Heisman and the much bigger stages that the Lawrence’s and Tagovailoa’s of the world have each Saturday.
Kudos to the folks at UNT for launching a new marketing campaign built around their best player but something says the Heisman part of things is just a little bridge too far as we sit here in early June.
Jonathan Giles is looking for a new program. Again.
The Texas Tech-turned-LSU wide receiver is the latest name to be entered into the NCAA Transfer Portal, 247Sports’ Shea Dixon reports on Thursday afternoon.
It’s not quite clear if Giles, who should be a redshirt senior, is going to be a graduate transfer that will be immediately eligible but that seems like a safe assumption considering he sat out a year after moving from Lubbock to Baton Rouge after his sophomore season in 2016. Last year for the Tigers he caught just 10 passes for 59 yards over eight games, a far cry from the 69 receptions for 1,158 yards and 13 touchdowns he had in his final campaign with the Red Raiders.
While LSU is moving to a more “wide-open” offensive system, the depth chart was probably more of a driver for Giles’ eventual departure than anything. The program was set to return pretty much everybody from last year at receiver (including likely starters Justin Jefferson, Ja'Marr Chase and Terrace Marshall) and add yet another incoming crop of talented recruits to boot.
The former three-star recruit is originally from the Houston area and held offers from a number of Power Five and Group of Five programs in the region back in the day.