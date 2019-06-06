Three West Virginia safeties now in transfer portal

Would the last man out the door please turn out the lights in the West Virginia safeties room?

In what has to be a disturbing summer trend for new head coach Neal Brown, 247Sports reports that redshirt sophomore Eugene Brown has entered the NCAA transfer portal as of Wednesday afternoon. That’s notable because Brown would be the third safety on the team’s depth chart to submit his name to the database in as many days, joining two starters in Derrek Pitts and Kenny Robinson in the portal.

Not great news to say the least in Morgantown.

Brown wasn’t quite the player as either Pitts or Robinson — 247 notes he hadn’t made it into the rotation at safety coming out of spring practice — but his departure is quite a blow for depth on the backend and on special teams. The former three-star appeared in all but one game at WVU last season and was expected to serve a similar role again at the very least under the new staff.

Either way, the Mountaineers have been super busy when it comes to the Transfer Portal on both ends heading into 2019. A whopping seven players have at least put their name in to transfer (only two have actually moved elsewhere though) while the school has added several potential starters on the other end in players like WR George Campbell and more competition at quarterback in the form of Bowling Green’s Jarret Doege.

So yes, the portal giveth and the portal taketh. At West Virginia though, it sure seems like more of the latter is going on this summer.