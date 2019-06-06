West Virginia confirms addition of QB transfer Jarret Doege

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

An addition under center is officially official in Morgantown.

May 8, it was reported that Jarret Doege took the first step in leaving Bowling Green by placing his name into the NCAA transfer database; eight days later, Doege posted on Twitter that he had decided to continue his collegiate playing career at West Virginia. Nearly three weeks after that social media development, WVU confirmed Wednesday that the quarterback has enrolled in classes at the university and been added to the Mountaineers’ roster.

There is a connection between Doege and Neal Brown as the new West Virginia head coach served as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Texas Tech from 2010-12 when Seth Doege, Jarret’s older brother, was a quarterback for the Red Raiders.

We're excited to welcome quarterback Jarret Doege to the Mountaineer Football Family! #HailWV https://t.co/xdez4VjmH1 — West Virginia Football (@WVUfootball) June 5, 2019

Doege will have to sit out the 2019 season, but would then have two years of eligibility beginning in 2020.

In 2017, Doege became the first true freshman to start a game at Bowling Green since Brian McClure in 1982. The following season, Doege’s 2,660 yards passing and 27 touchdowns were the most of any quarterback in the MAC.