Alabama superfan Walt Gary passes away at 36

Sad news from Tuscaloosa as one of the Crimson Tide’s most dedicated football fans has passed away.
AL.com and a number of other outlets confirmed that 36-year-old Walt Gary, who had down syndrome, died on Thursday evening. He was well known to fans of the program for his visits to the football complex on Thursdays in the fall, where he often chatted up players and gave head coach Nick Saban a score prediction for the week’s upcoming game.
You can see from some of the tweets from players and administrators how much Gary meant to the program. RIP Walt and condolences to the entire family.
We are all soooooo old. And getting older.
The latest example comes in the form of yet another son of a notable NFL star making a verbal pledge to a college program. As first announced on Twitter Thursday evening, class of 2020 running back Frank Gore Jr. has indeed committed to Lane Kiffin and Florida Atlantic.
The younger Gore is rated as a three-star recruit at Miami’s Killian High and is set to follow in the footsteps of fellow NFL legacies with the Owls like Warren Sapp II and Terrell Owens’ son Terique.
While we’ve seen kids of famous football players wind up committing to schools for decades now, it’s still a bit strange to see Gore Jr. on the news ticker considering pops is still active in the league. In fact, the elder tailback just signed a new deal with the Buffalo Bills this offseason and is the NFL’s active leader in career rushing yards.
Oh and then there’s this: Gore Sr. was a star for the Miami Hurricanes back in 2004, which was UM’s first season in the ACC and the year his son’s eventual head coach was just a receivers coach under Pete Carroll at USC. The two were in the league not far apart from each other a little later too, with Gore staring on the field for the San Francisco 49ers and Kiffin coaching the Oakland Raiders across the bay in the mid-2000’s.
So yes, we’re all getting very old and this is yet another reminder of that even if Gore Jr. won’t see college snaps for another year.
Mike Locksley has scored one of his biggest pickups yet by doing what he brought to Maryland to do: recruit the DMV. Or in this case, at least, re-recruit.
The Terps confirmed to the The State on Friday afternoon that linebacker Shaq Smith has enrolled at the school as a graduate transfer from Clemson. The junior will be immediately eligible in College Park this fall with two seasons left to play after helping the Tigers to the national title in January.
The move is a homecoming for Smith, who is from nearby Baltimore and was considered by some to be a five-star recruit coming out of high school. He recorded 16 tackles in 2018 for Clemson as one of the top backups at linebacker and was penciled in as a potential starter before entering his name in the transfer database back in May.
Landing Smith continues a solid run by Locksley to mine the portal for talent upgrades, having already landed others like QB Josh Jackson from Virginia Tech and Ohio State linebacker Keandre Jones this spring.
With a fairly young linebacking group in general and senior Isaiah Davis coming off shoulder surgery, adding a guy with Smith’s experience and playmaking ability is certainly a coup for Locksley and the Terps. Nobody knows quite what Maryland will look like this season but the new staff isn’t wasting any time trying to upgrade the roster as they try to become competitive in the Big Ten.
Food has led to many an argument amongst various folks over the years and a dispute over tacos is reportedly at the heart of an incident that led to the arrest of Texas A&M defensive back Derrick Tucker on Thursday evening.
According to WTAW, Tucker was picked up by local police and released on bond as the result of a March fight in the College Station area:
The fight began after the two started arguing over tacos. The victim claims he and Tucker got into a mutual physical altercation, which was broken up. The victim then says Tucker fled the scene only to return a few minutes later and strike him in the back of the head.
Those better have been some incredible tacos to lead to an assault charge.
Tucker, a junior, was in line to be the Aggies starting strong safety in 2019 after appearing in 10 games last season. The school did not say whether or not he was suspended as a result of the arrest but there’s a good chance of something along those lines happening in the near future.
There was a prevailing thought that the NCAA was approving waivers and appeals like candy this year after players like Tate Martell (from Ohio State to Miami) and Justin Fields (from Georgia to Ohio State) were allowed to play right away at their new school but that is not the case across the board.
Illinois tight end Luke Ford learned that the hard way on Friday as the school confirmed that the NCAA had denied his waiver request after he moved from Georgia to Champaign to be closer to his ailing grandfather.
“The NCAA based the decision on guidelines used during the original decision. No further appeal is available, and the decision is final and binding,” Illinois said in a release.
Ford will now have to sit out all of 2019 after arriving from the Bulldogs, where he committed to as the top player in the state of Illinois last year. He initially appealed to be eligible right away but was denied back in April by the NCAA.
High-powered lawyer Thomas Mars was eventually retained by Ford’s family to help with the latest appeal but it seems as though it didn’t do much good for the folks in Indianapolis. It turns out actually having a good reason for transferring other than playing time is not good enough for some players nowadays, sadly.