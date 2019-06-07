Argument over tacos leads to Texas A&M DB Derrick Tucker’s arrest

Food has led to many an argument amongst various folks over the years and a dispute over tacos is reportedly at the heart of an incident that led to the arrest of Texas A&M defensive back Derrick Tucker on Thursday evening.
According to WTAW, Tucker was picked up by local police and released on bond as the result of a March fight in the College Station area:
The fight began after the two started arguing over tacos. The victim claims he and Tucker got into a mutual physical altercation, which was broken up. The victim then says Tucker fled the scene only to return a few minutes later and strike him in the back of the head.
Those better have been some incredible tacos to lead to an assault charge.
Tucker, a junior, was in line to be the Aggies starting strong safety in 2019 after appearing in 10 games last season. The school did not say whether or not he was suspended as a result of the arrest but there’s a good chance of something along those lines happening in the near future.
There was a prevailing thought that the NCAA was approving waivers and appeals like candy this year after players like Tate Martell (from Ohio State to Miami) and Justin Fields (from Georgia to Ohio State) were allowed to play right away at their new school but that is not the case across the board.
Illinois tight end Luke Ford learned that the hard way on Friday as the school confirmed that the NCAA had denied his waiver request after he moved from Georgia to Champaign to be closer to his ailing grandfather.
“The NCAA based the decision on guidelines used during the original decision. No further appeal is available, and the decision is final and binding,” Illinois said in a release.
Ford will now have to sit out all of 2019 after arriving from the Bulldogs, where he committed to as the top player in the state of Illinois last year. He initially appealed to be eligible right away but was denied back in April by the NCAA.
High-powered lawyer Thomas Mars was eventually retained by Ford’s family to help with the latest appeal but it seems as though it didn’t do much good for the folks in Indianapolis. It turns out actually having a good reason for transferring other than playing time is not good enough for some players nowadays, sadly.
The Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum will remain the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.
The historic home of USC football just south of downtown will, however, have a jumbled up new official name as a result of a lucrative naming rights deal the school just executed. As announced on Friday afternoon, the venue will henceforth be referred to as ‘United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.’
Try saying that three times fast.
“USC is honored to be the caretaker of this Los Angeles treasure and, together with United, we are ensuring the Coliseum’s future as a world-class venue,” said USC interim President Wanda M. Austin in a statement. “The naming of the field is a significant step in USC’s efforts to usher in a modern era for this historic landmark and preserve its legacy. Through this process, USC was guided by doing the right thing for the community as we continue to honor our veterans. We look forward to the opening of United Airlines Field within the newly renovated Coliseum this summer.”
The Trojans originally inked a deal with the airline for naming rights back in early 2018 for a record $69 million over 15 years. However, local uproar over the proposed name for the historic landmark — at one time set to change to the ‘United Airlines Memorial Coliseum’ — caused both school and airline to back to the drawing board.
The result of those discussions is the lengthy name above, which allows United to get its sponsorship, USC to get its money and both to continue to respect for the stadium original purpose of being a tribute to soldiers who fought and died in World War I.
The new name is scheduled to go into effect in August ahead of USC’s season opener against Fresno State at the end of the month. Like everybody in cardinal and gold or any other colors though, we’ll stick with calling the stadium ‘The Coliseum’ like it has been called for decades now.
Larry Scott may have the last laugh after all… all the way to the bank.
While many fans and pundits initially laughed off the Pac-12’s plan to raise between $500 and $750 million from investors into the conference and it’s media rights/networks back in March, the league is reportedly closer than many expected to realizing that reality. Sports Business Journal is saying that a decision on the matter will ultimately come in a few months but the Pac-12 has indeed received multiple (!) bids on a stake in the new venture of at least three-quarters of a billion dollars.
It’s no secret that the Pac-12 has fallen behind Power Five peers like the SEC and Big Ten when it comes to media revenue in recent years. The West Coast-based venture saw a slight decrease in revenue distributed this past year and was pretty much even with the ACC in doling out $29.5 million to all 12 schools. That’s a far cry from the SEC payout of $43.1 million or the record $54 million that Big Ten schools received.
Enter the equity sale as a way to make up that gap and infuse a large chunk of change into the league itself. The Pac-12 is unique in that it does not partner with either ESPN or Fox for their conference networks and will eventually have all their media rights (from football and beyond) up for sale at the same time in a few years.
It’s probably too early to see how this will all shake out but the outside-the-box thinking that many dismissed initially might actually turn into quite the windfall for the Pac-12 sooner than expected. Something says Scott and company will provide an update in July at football media day in Hollywood but until then the conference will have to ruminate on this rare bit of good news for the league’s coffers.
We’ve seen some creative scheduling solutions come out of schools recently and it appears Missouri and San Diego State are the next pair of programs to try something rather unique by announcing not one, but a pair of home-and-home series.
While one could technically say it’s a four-game series, both sides have labeled the set as a pair of home-and-homes so we’re going with that since there is a two year hiatus in between games.
The first meeting between the Tigers and Aztecs will take place in Southern California on Sept. 11, 2027 and the first return date in Columbia is scheduled for Sept. 2, 2028. The second go-around will start on Sept. 20, 2031 at Faurot Field with the finale coming at SDSU’s new stadium on Oct. 2, 2032.
The teams have met on the football field three times before, with a home-and-home taking place in 1979-1980 and the last meeting occurring in 2010. The Tigers are 3-0 against the Aztecs.
There’s a notable connection between the two schools and likely a reason why this is a unique four game series as current MU athletic director Jim Sterk served in the same capacity at SDSU for six years prior to heading to Columbia.
Missouri also has a home-and-home series scheduled for 2027/2028 against rival Illinois on the non-conference slate while San Diego State already has games against Eastern Michigan and Arizona State on the docket for those same seasons.