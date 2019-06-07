Latest sign you are old: Frank Gore Jr. commits to Lane Kiffin and FAU

We are all soooooo old. And getting older.

The latest example comes in the form of yet another son of a notable NFL star making a verbal pledge to a college program. As first announced on Twitter Thursday evening, class of 2020 running back Frank Gore Jr. has indeed committed to Lane Kiffin and Florida Atlantic.

The younger Gore is rated as a three-star recruit at Miami’s Killian High and is set to follow in the footsteps of fellow NFL legacies with the Owls like Warren Sapp II and Terrell Owens’ son Terique.

While we’ve seen kids of famous football players wind up committing to schools for decades now, it’s still a bit strange to see Gore Jr. on the news ticker considering pops is still active in the league. In fact, the elder tailback just signed a new deal with the Buffalo Bills this offseason and is the NFL’s active leader in career rushing yards.

Here’s a fun fact: Kevin Smith, the coach who just helped land Frank Gore’s son, was drafted as a RB out of UCF three years AFTER Frank Gore, who signed as a free agent this offseason with the Bills. https://t.co/F2XtfVfaO6 — Ralph D. Russo (@ralphDrussoAP) June 7, 2019

Oh and then there’s this: Gore Sr. was a star for the Miami Hurricanes back in 2004, which was UM’s first season in the ACC and the year his son’s eventual head coach was just a receivers coach under Pete Carroll at USC. The two were in the league not far apart from each other a little later too, with Gore staring on the field for the San Francisco 49ers and Kiffin coaching the Oakland Raiders across the bay in the mid-2000’s.

So yes, we’re all getting very old and this is yet another reminder of that even if Gore Jr. won’t see college snaps for another year.