Maryland confirms transfer of Clemson LB Shaq Smith

Mike Locksley has scored one of his biggest pickups yet by doing what he brought to Maryland to do: recruit the DMV. Or in this case, at least, re-recruit.

The Terps confirmed to the The State on Friday afternoon that linebacker Shaq Smith has enrolled at the school as a graduate transfer from Clemson. The junior will be immediately eligible in College Park this fall with two seasons left to play after helping the Tigers to the national title in January.

The move is a homecoming for Smith, who is from nearby Baltimore and was considered by some to be a five-star recruit coming out of high school. He recorded 16 tackles in 2018 for Clemson as one of the top backups at linebacker and was penciled in as a potential starter before entering his name in the transfer database back in May.

Landing Smith continues a solid run by Locksley to mine the portal for talent upgrades, having already landed others like QB Josh Jackson from Virginia Tech and Ohio State linebacker Keandre Jones this spring.

With a fairly young linebacking group in general and senior Isaiah Davis coming off shoulder surgery, adding a guy with Smith’s experience and playmaking ability is certainly a coup for Locksley and the Terps. Nobody knows quite what Maryland will look like this season but the new staff isn’t wasting any time trying to upgrade the roster as they try to become competitive in the Big Ten.