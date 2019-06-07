Missouri, San Diego State schedule two home-and-homes

We’ve seen some creative scheduling solutions come out of schools recently and it appears Missouri and San Diego State are the next pair of programs to try something rather unique by announcing not one, but a pair of home-and-home series.

While one could technically say it’s a four-game series, both sides have labeled the set as a pair of home-and-homes so we’re going with that since there is a two year hiatus in between games.

The first meeting between the Tigers and Aztecs will take place in Southern California on Sept. 11, 2027 and the first return date in Columbia is scheduled for Sept. 2, 2028. The second go-around will start on Sept. 20, 2031 at Faurot Field with the finale coming at SDSU’s new stadium on Oct. 2, 2032.

The teams have met on the football field three times before, with a home-and-home taking place in 1979-1980 and the last meeting occurring in 2010. The Tigers are 3-0 against the Aztecs.

There’s a notable connection between the two schools and likely a reason why this is a unique four game series as current MU athletic director Jim Sterk served in the same capacity at SDSU for six years prior to heading to Columbia.

Missouri also has a home-and-home series scheduled for 2027/2028 against rival Illinois on the non-conference slate while San Diego State already has games against Eastern Michigan and Arizona State on the docket for those same seasons.