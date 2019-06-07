Getty Images

More cocktails at the Cocktail Party: UGA, UF discussing alcohol sales in Jacksonville

By Bryan FischerJun 7, 2019, 1:22 PM EDT
4 Comments

The annual Georgia-Florida rivalry game was referred to for decades as the World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party. While that nickname is no longer used (officially, at least), school officials on both sides could be set to open up the taps for the game in Jacksonville and add a few more cocktails to the cocktail party.

“It’s like any other neutral site game, as far as the same deal at Mercedes-Benz Stadium — schools could sell alcohol at professional stadiums,” Georgia athletic director Greg McGarity told the Atlanta Journal Constitution, confirming talks with Florida will commence about sales soon. “So if we wanted to implement we could. It would be something we’d have to agree upon.”

While both programs could have allowed sales of alcohol at what is now known as TIAA Bank Field, the impetus for the potential change has been the recent rule tweak from the SEC allowing expanded beer and wine sales in general seating areas at league venues. Though the talk has mostly been centered on exploring changes to schools’ individual home stadiums following the decision, it seems to be a natural jumping off point for the Gators and Bulldogs to look into changes at their annual neutral site game.

It not quite known what negotiations would look like with the city of Jacksonville, the stadium authority or other vested parties if both programs wanted to go forward with alcohol sales in general seating areas (the current contract runs through 2021) but we’re guessing there may be an added financial component that could help drive this potential expansion to completion — music to some blue- or red-clad fans ears.

The 2019 edition of the Georgia-Florida game is already shaping up to be a huge battle with big division, conference and national implications even before this bit of news trickled out and we’re sure a few folks are already toasting to the possibilities of added fun during the annual WLOCP.

Missouri and San Diego State schedule not one, but two home-and-homes

Getty Images
By Bryan FischerJun 7, 2019, 2:24 PM EDT
Leave a comment

We’ve seen some creative scheduling solutions come out of schools recently and it appears Missouri and San Diego State are the next pair of programs to try something rather unique by announcing not one, but a pair of home-and-home series.

While one could technically say it’s a four-game series, both sides have labeled the set as a pair of home-and-homes so we’re going with that since there is a two year hiatus in between games.

The first meeting between the Tigers and Aztecs will take place in Southern California on Sept. 11, 2027 and the first return date in Columbia is scheduled for Sept. 2, 2028. The second go-around will start on Sept. 20, 2031 at Faurot Field with the finale coming at SDSU’s new stadium on Oct. 2, 2032.

The teams have met on the football field three times before, with a home-and-home taking place in 1979-1980 and the last meeting occurring in 2010. The Tigers are 3-0 against the Aztecs.

There’s a notable connection between the two schools and likely a reason why this is a unique four game series as current MU athletic director Jim Sterk served in the same capacity at SDSU for six years prior to heading to Columbia.

Missouri also has a home-and-home series scheduled for 2027/2028 against rival Illinois on the non-conference slate while San Diego State already has games against Eastern Michigan and Arizona State on the docket for those same seasons.

ACC coaches on the hot seat: Not much heat as turmoil gives way to stability

Getty Images
By Bryan FischerJun 7, 2019, 12:12 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The calendar turning over to June means we’re not only approaching the midpoint of the year but also a point in time where we can see the dark days of the college football offseason coming to a close. July brings conference media days and talkin’ season as Steve Spurrier famously noted. August is time for training camps across the country and, oh yes, actual games as the 2019 season kicks off in earnest.

Before all that however, we still have some time to look ahead at what is to come later on this fall. To that end, we at CFTalk have put our heads together to examine a variety of subjects around the sport each week. One such topic this week? The ever popular hot seats for head coaches.

We start in the ACC, where several years of turmoil has given way to remarkable stability. Four new head coaches were added to the league after the 2018 campaign and, aside from a shock departure to a bigger gig or to retirement, it would be not at all surprising to see the entire crop back for the ACC Kickoff in 2020.

Without further ado, a look at the various stages of hot seats in the conference with the defending national champions:

Feeling some heat

Willie Taggart (Florida State)

Seminoles fans were thinking one-and-done for Taggart after the team slumped to a losing record, breaking the prideful streak of 36 consecutive seasons with a bowl game. While he is undoubtedly feeling the pressure from the fan base, the Florida native isn’t about to give up on his dream job so quickly and has specialized in rebuilding programs at past stops Oregon, USF and Western Kentucky. He needs to show progress on the field at FSU in 2019 with a new-look offense but he’ll still have some runway to get the program back to where it should be.

Steve Addazio (Boston College)

It says plenty about the situation Addazio is in that the school didn’t fire him after 2018… but also didn’t give him a lengthy contract extension, instead opting to tack on just two additional years. While he’s gotten the program to solid ground,  he’s just 38-38 overall and has never won more than seven games or finished with a winning record in league play. BC isn’t an easy job but there’s still plenty of talk that this could be a huge 2019 for Addazio’s future in terms of breaking through.

The new guys

Mack Brown (North Carolina)

Geoff Collins (Georgia Tech)

Scott Satterfield (Louisville)

Manny Diaz (Miami)

Solid ground

Pat Narduzzi (Pitt)

The Panthers head coach won the Coastal Division last season but is still just 28-24 overall and hasn’t won a bowl game yet at the school. There’s high expectations in the region for the program and the up-and-down nature of the team’s play has contributed to some heat from a fan base that believes they can do better. Narduzzi has a lengthy contract through 2024 so he is unlikely to go anywhere soon however, especially not with the staunch backing of his AD.

Safe and secure 

Justin Fuente (Virginia Tech)

Last year’s 6-7 campaign was a tough one for Fuente and company to stomach but he’s still put together two top 25 rankings and nine-plus wins the two seasons prior with the Hokies. The administration is fully behind him and it would take a big backslide for his seat to truly warm up after being the handpicked guy to succeed a legend like Frank Beamer.

Dave Doeren (N.C. State)

The Wolfpack head coach has flirted with other jobs the past couple of years but has remained at NCSU to help develop a really solid all-around program. Doeren has produced draft picks better than anybody but Clemson has in the ACC recently and his 11-5 mark while generally playing the Tigers close also helps his stock. He faces a bit of a rebuilding campaign in 2019 and now has a new AD but everybody is pretty happy down in the triangle with the job Doeren has done.

Dave Clawson (Wake Forest)

Clawson has never won more than eight games with the Demon Deacons but that’s monumental success considering the program is one of the most challenging jobs in the Power Five. He’s guided Wake to three straight bowl wins for the first time ever and recently signed an extension that keeps him in town through 2026.

Bronco Mendenhall (Virginia)

After being one of the most surprising hires around back when he was plucked away from BYU, Mendenhall has underscored why he’s such a good coach by turning around the Cavaliers and making them much more competitive in the ACC. Though he’s only 16-22 overall at the school, everybody is happy with the work he’s done on the gridiron and is hopeful a real run at the division title is not far behind.

David Cutcliffe (Duke)

It’s hard to believe that this will be Cutcliffe’s 12th season in Durham but the noted quarterback whisperer continues to keep the Blue Devils competitive despite the deck stacked against them in football. He’s fresh off producing a top 10 pick in the NFL Draft and still looks energized to keep going for many more seasons despite turning 65 in 2019.

Dino Babers (Syracuse)

Though he’s still below .500 overall with the Orange, it says plenty that there was interest in hiring Babers away from upstate New York this past offseason after capping off a remarkable turnaround campaign in 2018. That included 10 wins, a bowl victory and a top 15 ranking that many had not seen in those parts for decades. Babers recently signed a long-term extension to keep him at Syracuse for many years to come but continued interest from bigger names is bound to keep coming up as the wins keep rolling in.

Frozen solid

Dabo Swinney (Clemson)

The man has won two of the last three national titles — beating Nick Saban each time to boot — and just signed a 10 year, $93 million contract that is the richest in the game. The question isn’t whether Dabo’s seat is liquid nitrogen cold but rather when will Clemson get around to building his statue on campus?

Georgia State shifts series with East Carolina up to 2020, adds trip to LSU for 2023

Getty Images
By Bryan FischerJun 7, 2019, 11:21 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Georgia State is getting their house in order when it comes to their future schedule by announcing a pair of changes earlier this week that concern the Panthers in the not too distant future.

Perhaps the most notable announcement comes in the form of a trip to LSU on Nov. 18, 2023 in Death Valley. The Tigers also play host to Army in the non-conference slate that same season but have penciled in GSU for their regular end of the year breather at home before closing out the rest of their SEC West games in late November.

While it’s notable that the Sun Belt school is now on the docket for yet another SEC foe, perhaps the more interesting change the school made was with regards to their upcoming home-and-home with East Carolina.

The Pirates, who are still trying to adjust their future schedules after a still-ongoing spat with Virginia Tech resulted in a number of holes, are now set in the non-conference slate with the move to start the series against GSU in Atlanta on October 3, 2020. The return date in Greenville comes some seven years later on September 25, 2027.

That works out better than the previously scheduled 2023/2028 split for the Panthers as well, as they can close out the books on their non-conference games in 2020 with the home date against ECU and another with FCS Murray State complementing trips to Alabama and Charlotte in the same season.

QB Matt Fink reverses course, will remain at USC

Getty Images
By John TaylorJun 6, 2019, 9:43 PM EDT
2 Comments

This really is becoming a thing in the Land of Troy.

In early May, it was reported that Matt Fink, who the month before had decided to leave USC, would be transferring to Illinois; that move was subsequently confirmed by his own father. Not long after, however, the quarterback took to Twitter to state that he has not yet committed to continuing his collegiate playing career with anyone, including the Fighting Illini.

On his Instagram account Thursday evening, though, Fink indicated that he will remain at USC and continue his collegiate career with the Trojans.

“Thank you to all the coaches that have reached out to me and gave me an opportunity to continue my career elsewhere,” Fink wrote, “but after a long month of soul searching, I have decided that my football future will continue here at USC with this special ‘Band of Brothers.’ #FightOn‬Forever.”

A three-star 2016 signee, Fink completed 13-of-18 pass attempts for 89 yards and a touchdown in seven career games with the Trojans. The California product also ran for 106 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries.

Fink’s reversal continues a remarkable string of about-faces and change of hearts that should greatly benefit Clay Helton‘s football program.

Bru McCoy, a five-star 2019 signee, transferred to Texas from USC and participated in spring practice with the Longhorns before returning to the Trojans.  Both defensive back Greg Johnson and wide receiver Velus Jones signaled a move away from USC earlier this offseason before doing twin about-faces at separate times and returning to the Trojans.

Tuesday of this week brought word of yet another reversal, albeit with a slightly different twist.

After announcing in early May that he would be transferring from FloridaChris Steele revealed not long after that he would be transferring to Oregon to continue his collegiate playing career. However, it is now being reported that Steele will be enrolling instead at USC. That development came after Steele took an official visit to Eugene but was subsequently seen on the USC campus with McCoy.