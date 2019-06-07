Getty Images

United, USC strike 10-year deal for L.A. Coliseum field naming rights

By Bryan FischerJun 7, 2019, 4:16 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum will remain the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

The historic home of USC football just south of downtown will, however, have a jumbled up new official name as a result of a lucrative naming rights deal the school just executed. As announced on Friday afternoon, the venue will henceforth be referred to as ‘United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.’

Try saying that three times fast.

“USC is honored to be the caretaker of this Los Angeles treasure and, together with United, we are ensuring the Coliseum’s future as a world-class venue,” said USC interim President Wanda M. Austin in a statement. “The naming of the field is a significant step in USC’s efforts to usher in a modern era for this historic landmark and preserve its legacy. Through this process, USC was guided by doing the right thing for the community as we continue to honor our veterans. We look forward to the opening of United Airlines Field within the newly renovated Coliseum this summer.”

The Trojans originally inked a deal with the airline for naming rights back in early 2018 for a record $69 million over 15 years. However, local uproar over the proposed name for the historic landmark — at one time set to change to the ‘United Airlines Memorial Coliseum’ — caused both school and airline to back to the drawing board.

The result of those discussions is the lengthy name above, which allows United to get its sponsorship, USC to get its money and both to continue to respect for the stadium original purpose of being a tribute to soldiers who fought and died in World War I.

The new name is scheduled to go into effect in August ahead of USC’s season opener against Fresno State at the end of the month. Like everybody in cardinal and gold or any other colors though, we’ll stick with calling the stadium ‘The Coliseum’ like it has been called for decades now.

Pac-12 reportedly has multiple bids of $750+ million to become investors in the conference

AP Photo
By Bryan FischerJun 7, 2019, 3:25 PM EDT
1 Comment

Larry Scott may have the last laugh after all… all the way to the bank.

While many fans and pundits initially laughed off the Pac-12’s plan to raise between $500 and $750 million from investors into the conference and it’s media rights/networks back in March, the league is reportedly closer than many expected to realizing that reality. Sports Business Journal is saying that a decision on the matter will ultimately come in a few months but the Pac-12 has indeed received multiple (!) bids on a stake in the new venture of at least three-quarters of a billion dollars.

It’s no secret that the Pac-12 has fallen behind Power Five peers like the SEC and Big Ten when it comes to media revenue in recent years. The West Coast-based venture saw a slight decrease in revenue distributed this past year and was pretty much even with the ACC in doling out $29.5 million to all 12 schools. That’s a far cry from the SEC payout of $43.1 million or the record $54 million that Big Ten schools received.

Enter the equity sale as a way to make up that gap and infuse a large chunk of change into the league itself. The Pac-12 is unique in that it does not partner with either ESPN or Fox for their conference networks and will eventually have all their media rights (from football and beyond) up for sale at the same time in a few years.

It’s probably too early to see how this will all shake out but the outside-the-box thinking that many dismissed initially might actually turn into quite the windfall for the Pac-12 sooner than expected. Something says Scott and company will provide an update in July at football media day in Hollywood but until then the conference will have to ruminate on this rare bit of good news for the league’s coffers.

Missouri and San Diego State schedule not one, but two home-and-homes

Getty Images
By Bryan FischerJun 7, 2019, 2:24 PM EDT
Leave a comment

We’ve seen some creative scheduling solutions come out of schools recently and it appears Missouri and San Diego State are the next pair of programs to try something rather unique by announcing not one, but a pair of home-and-home series.

While one could technically say it’s a four-game series, both sides have labeled the set as a pair of home-and-homes so we’re going with that since there is a two year hiatus in between games.

The first meeting between the Tigers and Aztecs will take place in Southern California on Sept. 11, 2027 and the first return date in Columbia is scheduled for Sept. 2, 2028. The second go-around will start on Sept. 20, 2031 at Faurot Field with the finale coming at SDSU’s new stadium on Oct. 2, 2032.

The teams have met on the football field three times before, with a home-and-home taking place in 1979-1980 and the last meeting occurring in 2010. The Tigers are 3-0 against the Aztecs.

There’s a notable connection between the two schools and likely a reason why this is a unique four game series as current MU athletic director Jim Sterk served in the same capacity at SDSU for six years prior to heading to Columbia.

Missouri also has a home-and-home series scheduled for 2027/2028 against rival Illinois on the non-conference slate while San Diego State already has games against Eastern Michigan and Arizona State on the docket for those same seasons.

More cocktails at the Cocktail Party: UGA, UF discussing alcohol sales in Jacksonville

Getty Images
By Bryan FischerJun 7, 2019, 1:22 PM EDT
5 Comments

The annual Georgia-Florida rivalry game was referred to for decades as the World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party. While that nickname is no longer used (officially, at least), school officials on both sides could be set to open up the taps for the game in Jacksonville and add a few more cocktails to the cocktail party.

“It’s like any other neutral site game, as far as the same deal at Mercedes-Benz Stadium — schools could sell alcohol at professional stadiums,” Georgia athletic director Greg McGarity told the Atlanta Journal Constitution, confirming talks with Florida will commence about sales soon. “So if we wanted to implement we could. It would be something we’d have to agree upon.”

While both programs could have allowed sales of alcohol at what is now known as TIAA Bank Field, the impetus for the potential change has been the recent rule tweak from the SEC allowing expanded beer and wine sales in general seating areas at league venues. Though the talk has mostly been centered on exploring changes to schools’ individual home stadiums following the decision, it seems to be a natural jumping off point for the Gators and Bulldogs to look into changes at their annual neutral site game.

It not quite known what negotiations would look like with the city of Jacksonville, the stadium authority or other vested parties if both programs wanted to go forward with alcohol sales in general seating areas (the current contract runs through 2021) but we’re guessing there may be an added financial component that could help drive this potential expansion to completion — music to some blue- or red-clad fans ears.

The 2019 edition of the Georgia-Florida game is already shaping up to be a huge battle with big division, conference and national implications even before this bit of news trickled out and we’re sure a few folks are already toasting to the possibilities of added fun during the annual WLOCP.

ACC coaches on the hot seat: Not much heat as turmoil gives way to stability

Getty Images
By Bryan FischerJun 7, 2019, 12:12 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The calendar turning over to June means we’re not only approaching the midpoint of the year but also a point in time where we can see the dark days of the college football offseason coming to a close. July brings conference media days and talkin’ season as Steve Spurrier famously noted. August is time for training camps across the country and, oh yes, actual games as the 2019 season kicks off in earnest.

Before all that however, we still have some time to look ahead at what is to come later on this fall. To that end, we at CFTalk have put our heads together to examine a variety of subjects around the sport each week. One such topic this week? The ever popular hot seats for head coaches.

We start in the ACC, where several years of turmoil has given way to remarkable stability. Four new head coaches were added to the league after the 2018 campaign and, aside from a shock departure to a bigger gig or to retirement, it would be not at all surprising to see the entire crop back for the ACC Kickoff in 2020.

Without further ado, a look at the various stages of hot seats in the conference with the defending national champions:

Feeling some heat

Willie Taggart (Florida State)

Seminoles fans were thinking one-and-done for Taggart after the team slumped to a losing record, breaking the prideful streak of 36 consecutive seasons with a bowl game. While he is undoubtedly feeling the pressure from the fan base, the Florida native isn’t about to give up on his dream job so quickly and has specialized in rebuilding programs at past stops Oregon, USF and Western Kentucky. He needs to show progress on the field at FSU in 2019 with a new-look offense but he’ll still have some runway to get the program back to where it should be.

Steve Addazio (Boston College)

It says plenty about the situation Addazio is in that the school didn’t fire him after 2018… but also didn’t give him a lengthy contract extension, instead opting to tack on just two additional years. While he’s gotten the program to solid ground,  he’s just 38-38 overall and has never won more than seven games or finished with a winning record in league play. BC isn’t an easy job but there’s still plenty of talk that this could be a huge 2019 for Addazio’s future in terms of breaking through.

The new guys

Mack Brown (North Carolina)

Geoff Collins (Georgia Tech)

Scott Satterfield (Louisville)

Manny Diaz (Miami)

Solid ground

Pat Narduzzi (Pitt)

The Panthers head coach won the Coastal Division last season but is still just 28-24 overall and hasn’t won a bowl game yet at the school. There’s high expectations in the region for the program and the up-and-down nature of the team’s play has contributed to some heat from a fan base that believes they can do better. Narduzzi has a lengthy contract through 2024 so he is unlikely to go anywhere soon however, especially not with the staunch backing of his AD.

Safe and secure 

Justin Fuente (Virginia Tech)

Last year’s 6-7 campaign was a tough one for Fuente and company to stomach but he’s still put together two top 25 rankings and nine-plus wins the two seasons prior with the Hokies. The administration is fully behind him and it would take a big backslide for his seat to truly warm up after being the handpicked guy to succeed a legend like Frank Beamer.

Dave Doeren (N.C. State)

The Wolfpack head coach has flirted with other jobs the past couple of years but has remained at NCSU to help develop a really solid all-around program. Doeren has produced draft picks better than anybody but Clemson has in the ACC recently and his 11-5 mark while generally playing the Tigers close also helps his stock. He faces a bit of a rebuilding campaign in 2019 and now has a new AD but everybody is pretty happy down in the triangle with the job Doeren has done.

Dave Clawson (Wake Forest)

Clawson has never won more than eight games with the Demon Deacons but that’s monumental success considering the program is one of the most challenging jobs in the Power Five. He’s guided Wake to three straight bowl wins for the first time ever and recently signed an extension that keeps him in town through 2026.

Bronco Mendenhall (Virginia)

After being one of the most surprising hires around back when he was plucked away from BYU, Mendenhall has underscored why he’s such a good coach by turning around the Cavaliers and making them much more competitive in the ACC. Though he’s only 16-22 overall at the school, everybody is happy with the work he’s done on the gridiron and is hopeful a real run at the division title is not far behind.

David Cutcliffe (Duke)

It’s hard to believe that this will be Cutcliffe’s 12th season in Durham but the noted quarterback whisperer continues to keep the Blue Devils competitive despite the deck stacked against them in football. He’s fresh off producing a top 10 pick in the NFL Draft and still looks energized to keep going for many more seasons despite turning 65 in 2019.

Dino Babers (Syracuse)

Though he’s still below .500 overall with the Orange, it says plenty that there was interest in hiring Babers away from upstate New York this past offseason after capping off a remarkable turnaround campaign in 2018. That included 10 wins, a bowl victory and a top 15 ranking that many had not seen in those parts for decades. Babers recently signed a long-term extension to keep him at Syracuse for many years to come but continued interest from bigger names is bound to keep coming up as the wins keep rolling in.

Frozen solid

Dabo Swinney (Clemson)

The man has won two of the last three national titles — beating Nick Saban each time to boot — and just signed a 10 year, $93 million contract that is the richest in the game. The question isn’t whether Dabo’s seat is liquid nitrogen cold but rather when will Clemson get around to building his statue on campus?