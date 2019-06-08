Alabama approves updated plans (and big price increase) for Bryant-Denny Stadium renovation

Alabama has talked about the fan experience for games quite a bit since athletic director Greg Byrne arrived in Tuscaloosa a few years ago but the school is trying to take things to the next level in their upcoming renovation to their historic home of Bryant-Denny Stadium.

To that end, the school’s Board of Trustees approved a slate of updated plans on Friday to the venue according to the Birmingham Business Journal. While some of the changes are understandable, perhaps the biggest update that occurred this week was with the price tag — which is increasing from around $75 million to just under $93 million.

The entire project is set to begin after the upcoming season at home concludes and will hopefully be wrapped up by the time the 2020 campaign begins in August.

As previously noted, capacity is still on track to dip below the 100,000 mark but some of the changes the board approved included a different scoreboard setup, a host of suite upgrades and an entirely different look for the student section areas (out goes a terrace, in comes new “social spaces”).

While it wasn’t specifically mentioned by either the school or the report, hopefully the plans also call for an updated area to celebrate some of the program’s national titles and on field honors. The Crimson Tide are bound to win a few more of both by the time this project is wrapped up so planning ahead is certainly the prudent thing to down in Tuscaloosa.