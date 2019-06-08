Alabama approves updated plans (and big price increase) for Bryant-Denny Stadium renovation

Alabama has talked about the fan experience for games quite a bit since athletic director Greg Byrne arrived in Tuscaloosa a few years ago but the school is trying to take things to the next level in their upcoming renovation to their historic home of Bryant-Denny Stadium.
To that end, the school’s Board of Trustees approved a slate of updated plans on Friday to the venue according to the Birmingham Business Journal. While some of the changes are understandable, perhaps the biggest update that occurred this week was with the price tag — which is increasing from around $75 million to just under $93 million.
The entire project is set to begin after the upcoming season at home concludes and will hopefully be wrapped up by the time the 2020 campaign begins in August.
As previously noted, capacity is still on track to dip below the 100,000 mark but some of the changes the board approved included a different scoreboard setup, a host of suite upgrades and an entirely different look for the student section areas (out goes a terrace, in comes new “social spaces”).
While it wasn’t specifically mentioned by either the school or the report, hopefully the plans also call for an updated area to celebrate some of the program’s national titles and on field honors. The Crimson Tide are bound to win a few more of both by the time this project is wrapped up so planning ahead is certainly the prudent thing to down in Tuscaloosa.
We’re not even into the thick of summer yet but we just might have an early leader in the clubhouse for the Fulmer Cup.
The school in question would be UTEP, which received the unfortunate news this weekend that quarterback Kai Locksley was arrested in El Paso on numerous charges that will cause you to do a double-take. As per records obtained by ESPN600, the signal-caller was picked up Friday night and was charged with “unlawful carrying of a weapon, possession of marijuana, terroristic threat and driving while intoxicated.”
So… yeah. That’s one wild night.
The school so far hasn’t responded to the news nor issued any sort of statement on Locksley’s status with the team.
The senior, who is indeed the son of Maryland head football coach Mike Locksley, was widely expected to be the starter under center in 2019 for the Miners. The younger Locksley played in nine games last season (starting eight) and threw for 937 yards and three touchdowns, rushing for six more scores on the ground. He originally joined the team after spending 2017 at Iowa Western Community College following his departure from Texas.
UTEP opens the season against Houston Baptist at the Sun Bowl on Aug. 31.
Lane Kiffin will soon be able to count on even more of a home field advantage down in Boca.
As noted by FAUOwlAccess.com, Florida Atlantic’s Board of Trustees approved an increase in the student athletic fee by some $2 per credit this week in order to help better fun athletics. The trade-off for the price increase?
Students will now be seated right behind the visitor bench along midfield at Howard Schnellenberger Field.
“We think seating the students at the 50-yard line, giving them great seats, they are very excited about it,” athletic director Brian White told the site. “It’s something that they wanted and it’s something that I think will be good for FAU.”
The size of the student section is also doubling to 10,000 seats and will also include the school band behind the visitor’s bench as well.
Maybe the best perk however will be reserved for the student government, which will now receive a luxury box to use during home football games as part of the deal to increase fees. Yep, a luxury box for the student government.
Either way, the atmosphere for Owls games should be a lot more interesting with the students yelling at the opposing team from behind their bench instead of being out in the end zone. Those students should be fired up about their new seats this year too as the program’s home opener comes against UCF on Sept. 7.
West Virginia has seen a relative exodus of defensive players recently but they have gotten some help coming in for a change this weekend.
After visiting Morgantown, it appears ex-Michigan defensive lineman Reuben Jones has seen all he’s needed to see and has finally pulled the trigger on his transfer by committing to the Mountaineers on Friday evening.
Jones announced in March that he was leaving Ann Arbor to find a new home after not really finding the kind of playing time he wanted the past few seasons. Though he appeared in 15 games overall for the Wolverines, he saw action in just four contests in 2018 and decided to go the graduate transfer route after spring practice.
The 6-foot-4, 250 pound defensive lineman was originally a three-star recruit out of Florida before making his way north and should help fortify a rebuilding defense for new head coach Neal Brown.
Texas’ offense is supposed to be the Longhorns strong suit this season but the team’s depth has taken a hit in recent weeks.
First, the program lost former five-star Bru McCoy to transfer and learned on Friday that freshman Al’Vonte Woodward will miss at least part of the 2019 season as well due to injury.
“Texas redshirt freshman WR Al’Vonte Woodard suffered a fracture in his left foot during voluntary workouts this week,” the school said in a statement. “He will undergo surgery next week and is expected to be able to return at some point this fall.”
Woodward was expected to compete for playing time behind Collin Johnson, Devin Duvernay and others. He redshirted in 2018 but arrived on the Forty Acres as a four-star recruit with offers from the usual suspects like Alabama, Auburn and others.
Texas opens the 2019 campaign against Louisiana Tech and don’t begin Big 12 play until September 21 at home against Oklahoma State.