Michigan DL Reuben Jones makes transfer to West Virginia official

West Virginia has seen a relative exodus of defensive players recently but they have gotten some help coming in for a change this weekend.

After visiting Morgantown, it appears ex-Michigan defensive lineman Reuben Jones has seen all he’s needed to see and has finally pulled the trigger on his transfer by committing to the Mountaineers on Friday evening.

Jones announced in March that he was leaving Ann Arbor to find a new home after not really finding the kind of playing time he wanted the past few seasons. Though he appeared in 15 games overall for the Wolverines, he saw action in just four contests in 2018 and decided to go the graduate transfer route after spring practice.

The 6-foot-4, 250 pound defensive lineman was originally a three-star recruit out of Florida before making his way north and should help fortify a rebuilding defense for new head coach Neal Brown.