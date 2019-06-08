Texas WR Al’Vonte Woodward breaks foot, will miss part of 2019 season

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Texas’ offense is supposed to be the Longhorns strong suit this season but the team’s depth has taken a hit in recent weeks.

First, the program lost former five-star Bru McCoy to transfer and learned on Friday that freshman Al’Vonte Woodward will miss at least part of the 2019 season as well due to injury.

“Texas redshirt freshman WR Al’Vonte Woodard suffered a fracture in his left foot during voluntary workouts this week,” the school said in a statement. “He will undergo surgery next week and is expected to be able to return at some point this fall.”

Woodward was expected to compete for playing time behind Collin Johnson, Devin Duvernay and others. He redshirted in 2018 but arrived on the Forty Acres as a four-star recruit with offers from the usual suspects like Alabama, Auburn and others.

Texas opens the 2019 campaign against Louisiana Tech and don’t begin Big 12 play until September 21 at home against Oklahoma State.