UTEP QB Kai Locksley arrested, charged with marijuana possession and making a terroristic threat among other things

We’re not even into the thick of summer yet but we just might have an early leader in the clubhouse for the Fulmer Cup.

The school in question would be UTEP, which received the unfortunate news this weekend that quarterback Kai Locksley was arrested in El Paso on numerous charges that will cause you to do a double-take. As per records obtained by ESPN600, the signal-caller was picked up Friday night and was charged with “unlawful carrying of a weapon, possession of marijuana, terroristic threat and driving while intoxicated.”

So… yeah. That’s one wild night.

The school so far hasn’t responded to the news nor issued any sort of statement on Locksley’s status with the team.

The senior, who is indeed the son of Maryland head football coach Mike Locksley, was widely expected to be the starter under center in 2019 for the Miners. The younger Locksley played in nine games last season (starting eight) and threw for 937 yards and three touchdowns, rushing for six more scores on the ground. He originally joined the team after spending 2017 at Iowa Western Community College following his departure from Texas.

UTEP opens the season against Houston Baptist at the Sun Bowl on Aug. 31.